Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 3, 2024 / 12:18 PM

U.S. job openings dropped by 62,000 to 8.8 million in November

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. job openings declined by 62,000 to 8.8 million in November, according to a Wednesday report from the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
U.S. job openings declined by 62,000 to 8.8 million in November, according to a Wednesday report from the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. job openings fell slightly in November, according to Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday.

The monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover report found that job openings dropped by 62,000 from October to November to a total of 8.8 million.

Advertisement

The decline in job openings was the most severe in transportation, warehousing and utilities, where they fell by 128,000, while federal government job openings also decreased by 58,000.

Conversely, openings for jobs in wholesale trade grew by 63,000 to offset the other losses.

The overall total of job openings was in line with Dow Jones estimates but well below a series high of 12 million in March 2022.

The total job openings rate was unchanged at 5.3% as total separations from employment stood at 5.3 million, a decline of 363,000.

Of those, 3.5 million workers quit while 1.5 million were laid off or fired as the number of workers quitting jobs dropped by 157,000 for a quit rate of 3.4%.The layoff and discharge rate was 1%.

The hire rate was also little changed at 3.5%, according to the BLS.

"Today's JOLTS data is another signal that the Fed is delivering a soft landing," Lazard chief market strategist Ron Temple, told CNBC. "Today's report is good news for American workers and the economy, but it also suggests to me that the Fed is unlikely to cut rates as aggressively in 2024, as markets currently indicate, given the risk of reigniting inflationary pressures."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Disney cuts deals with ValueAct, Blackwells Capital to fend off board proxy challenge
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Disney cuts deals with ValueAct, Blackwells Capital to fend off board proxy challenge
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Disney and its CEO Bob Iger said Wednesday they have secured support from ValueAct Capital and Blackwells Capital in a board of directors proxy battle.
Colorado voters ask Supreme Court to determine Trump's ballot eligibility
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Colorado voters ask Supreme Court to determine Trump's ballot eligibility
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The group of six Colorado voters that challenged Donald Trump's eligibility to run for the Republican nomination are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in.
White House says GOP blocked border funding as Republicans plan tour
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House says GOP blocked border funding as Republicans plan tour
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Wednesday Republicans are not acting to address the border migration issue they've been attacking in their public rhetoric. Instead, the White House said, the GOP is blocking border funding.
Biden to warn of Trump threat to democracy in Pa., S.C., campaign stops
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to warn of Trump threat to democracy in Pa., S.C., campaign stops
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to slam his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, as a threat to democracy during a Philadelphia speech on the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Justice Department charges 2 with Trump ties of violating FARA
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department charges 2 with Trump ties of violating FARA
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Justice Department charged two former associates of ex-president Donald Trump's 2016 campaign with breaking the Foreign Agents Registration Act for work through the accused lobbying firm.
U.S. national debt surpasses $34 trillion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. national debt surpasses $34 trillion
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. national debt surpassed $34 trillion this week, marking a grim milestone as federal debt continues to rise at a record pace under persistent annual deficits, according to the Treasury Department.
U.S. to reopen 4 border crossings as encounters drop
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. to reopen 4 border crossings as encounters drop
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Tuesday that it will reopen four entry points at the southern border, amid a drop in migrant apprehensions.
John Curtis, Brent Hatch join race for Mitt Romney's U.S. Senate seat
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
John Curtis, Brent Hatch join race for Mitt Romney's U.S. Senate seat
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. John Curtis of Utah announced Tuesday that he will join the race to replace retiring Sen. Mitt Romney, as Brent Hatch -- the son of the late Sen. Orrin Hatch -- also filed his candidacy.
Federal appeals court rules Texas can ban emergency abortions, despite HHS guidance
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal appeals court rules Texas can ban emergency abortions, despite HHS guidance
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday night that despite Biden administration guidance, Texas can prohibit emergency room doctors from performing abortions to stabilize a patient.
Sen. Bob Menendez faces new bribery allegations involving gifts from Qatar
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Sen. Bob Menendez faces new bribery allegations involving gifts from Qatar
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is facing new allegations before the start of his bribery trial that he accepted gifts from Qatar in exchange for government assistance, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
N. Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
N. Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement