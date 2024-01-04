Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2024 / 8:46 AM

Judge delays Salman Rushdie stabbing trial over planned release of memoir

"The Satanic Verses" writer lost right eye in knife attack

By A.L. Lee
Author Salman Rushdie became a pariah in Iran and spent several years in hiding after he published The Satanic Verses more than three decades ago. He has survived several attempts on his life. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Author Salman Rushdie became a pariah in Iran and spent several years in hiding after he published The Satanic Verses more than three decades ago. He has survived several attempts on his life. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A New York judge is set to postpone the trial of the man accused of maiming author Salman Rushdie in a 2022 stabbing as the writer prepares to publish a memoir about the attack.

Chautauqua County Judge David Foley ruled Wednesday that Hadi Matar -- accused of stabbing Rushdie more than a dozen times and partially blinding him as he prepared to give a lecture in August 2022 -- is entitled to preview Rushdie's manuscript, as well as the author's book notes, before the trial begins,

Advertisement

Matar, 26, of New Jersey, has remained jailed with no bond since being arrested and faces attempted murder and assault charges.

The trial in upstate New York was due to start Jan. 8, but now appeared likely to be postponed after Foley allowed extra time for the defendant to consider the delay to review the book and other materials.

Advertisement

Attorneys on both sides became aware of Rushdie's forthcoming book only a few days before the trial was scheduled to begin.

Following Wednesday's hearing, Matar's defense attorney Nathaniel Barone said he would take time to consult with his client on the matter, while pointing to the extensive amount of materials that needed to be examined, saying "it's not just the book."

"Every little note Rushdie wrote down, I get, I'm entitled to. Every discussion, every recording, anything he did in regard to this book," Barone told reporters outside the courthouse.

Barone was expected to issue a subpoena for the manuscript

Previously, Rushdie's legal team denied a request from prosecutors to get a copy of the manuscript, claiming the work was subject to intellectual property rights.

But District Attorney Jason Schmidt said he felt the book would have little if any impact on the trial, and that the upcoming book was being overhyped because the attack was widely documented after it was witnessed by a live audience.

"There were recordings of it," Schmidt said, suggesting the book would not shed new light on the attack, in which Rushdie lost his right eye while sustaining serious internal injuries, including lacerations to his liver and severed nerves in one of his arms.

Advertisement

The 76-year-old author eventually recovered, and 14 months after the attack announced that he had written about the traumatic experience for an upcoming book titled, Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder.

Rushdie called the book "necessary" as it would allow him to "take charge of what happened, and to answer violence with art."

Rushdie's publisher, Penguin Random House, has not commented.

Rushdie became a pariah in Iran and spent many years in hiding after he published The Satanic Verses more than three decades ago, while subsequently surviving several attempts on his life.

In 1989, Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini accused Rushdie of blasphemy and called for his death, while a $3 million bounty was subsequently put on the author's head due to the book's fictional reimagining of the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

That same year, Rushdie escaped death in London when a bomber that was sent to kill him instead blew himself up accidentally with the explosives.

At the time of the stabbing attack at New York's Chautauqua Institution, world leaders cast suspicion on Iran's government due to its long record of vehemence toward the author, and after the assault was widely praised in Iranian media.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Blue Ridge Beef expands pet food recall
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Blue Ridge Beef expands pet food recall
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Blue Ridge Beef is expanding a recall for more products containing its raw beef, according to the FDA. In December, the company issued a voluntary recall for several of its pet food products.
Education Department political appointee resigns over Biden's Gaza stance
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Education Department political appointee resigns over Biden's Gaza stance
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Palestinian American who worked beside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as a political appointee told the department he is resigning over the Biden administration stance in the Israel-Hamas war.
Oakland Police arrest, charge two men in shooting of Officer Tuan Le
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oakland Police arrest, charge two men in shooting of Officer Tuan Le
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Oakland Police announced on Wednesday that they have arrested a 27-year-old on charges of murder in the death of undercover police officer Tuan Le on Dec. 29, along with two other suspects.
Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old man and his father have been arrested in the deaths of a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend whose bodies were found last week abandoned in a car parked out front of a San Antonio apartment complex.
Florida senior arrested for threatening Rep. Eric Swalwell
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Florida senior arrested for threatening Rep. Eric Swalwell
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A 72-year-old Florida man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his children, federal prosecutors said.
U.S. calls on Security Council to act on Houthi attacks in Red Sea
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. calls on Security Council to act on Houthi attacks in Red Sea
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States is calling on the U.N. Security Council to immediately take action against Houthi rebels who have been attacking vessels traversing the Red Sea trade route amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.
SpaceX faces NLRB complaint for illegally firing staff critical of Elon Musk
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
SpaceX faces NLRB complaint for illegally firing staff critical of Elon Musk
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX illegally fired eight workers in 2022 for circulating a letter criticizing management and company founder Elon Musk for a culture of sexism and discrimination, the National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday.
Biden administration sues Texas over controversial immigration law
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden administration sues Texas over controversial immigration law
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors asked a judge to quash a controversial Texas law that makes it a crime to illegally cross the southern border into the United States, stating it supplants federal law and is unconstitutional.
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Hundreds of court documents, with the names of those associated with the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, were unsealed Wednesday. Among the nearly 200 names are Prince Andrew, who settled a sex abuse lawsuit in 2022.
Trump appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to reverse Colorado ballot ban
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to reverse Colorado ballot ban
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to reverse a Colorado court ruling to remove him from the state's Republican primary ballot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House says GOP blocked border funding as Republicans plan tour
White House says GOP blocked border funding as Republicans plan tour
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush money, election cases top 2024 docket
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush money, election cases top 2024 docket
Mega cruise ships trend as world's largest one launches inaugural voyage
Mega cruise ships trend as world's largest one launches inaugural voyage
103 killed in 'terror attack' on ceremony at Qassem Soleimani's grave
103 killed in 'terror attack' on ceremony at Qassem Soleimani's grave
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement