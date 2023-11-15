Salman Rushdie receives 'Disturbing the Peace' Award in secret NYC appearance

Author Salman Rushdie was awarded the "Lifetime Disturbing the Peace Award" by the Vaclav Havel Foundation during a surprise appearance in New York City. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Award-winning author Salman Rushdie made a surprise appearance in New York City to receive a literary award from Vaclav Havel Foundation. Rushide was presented with the "Lifetime Disturbing the Peace Award" in a minuscule ceremony with about 100 attendees on Tuesday night.

Rushdie's presence was not publicized ahead of the event for security reasons after he was stabbed repeatedly before a speech in New York last year.

"I apologize for being a mystery guest," Rushdie said. "I do not feel at all mysterious. It just made my life a bit simpler."

Iranian American author Azar Nafisi presented the award to Rushdie during the ceremony at New York City's Bohemian National Hall.

"Three weeks ago, I received the peace prize and here I am receiving a disturbing the peace prize. One of those things is definitely true. I'm not sure which one," Rushdie said in reference to the German Book Trade Peace Prize that he was awarded in October.

Rushdie also offered praise for Vaclav Havel, former Czech dissident and president of the Czech Republic, for whom the foundation was named.

"He was inspirational to me as for many, many writers," Rushdie said.

In addition to keeping his appearance a secret, police were stationed outside of the venue.

Rushdie has been a target of Islamist governments since the 1988 publication of his book The Satanic Verses. Then Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini issued a Fatwa calling for Rushdie's assassination in 1989.

The suspect in his stabbing, Hadi Matar, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The suspect was found to have made social media posts in support of Iranian factions and proxies.