Salman Rushdie, pictured during a book signing at Temple Judea in Coral Gables, Fla., in 2008, was stabbed on Friday before a speech in New York and rushed to a hospital. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Novelist Salman Rushdie, who has a bounty on his head from Iranian religious leaders dating to the 1980s, was attacked onstage Friday morning before giving a scheduled lecture at the Chautauqua Institute in western New York. A man rushed to the stage to stab and punch Rushdie was being introduced, forcing the internationally known author to the ground. Advertisement

Emergency personnel took Rushdie to a local hospital via helicopter where his condition has not been disclosed. Rita Landman, an endocrinologist who was in the audience, told the New York Times Rushdie suffered stab wounds to the neck and other areas.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene after being detained by people in the audience. The identity of the suspect has not been revealed, nor has his motivation for the attack.

Located in southwest New York state, the Chautauqua Institution annually holds an array of programs including fine and performing arts, lectures, worship services and religious programs each summer.

Rushdie had spent years in hiding and under police protection from Iranian officials.

Rushdie's novel "The Satanic Verses" was banned in Iran in 1988 and considered sacrilegious by some Muslims. In 1989, the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, offering $3 million for Rushdie's death.

Advertisement

Iranian state-controlled PressTV said Friday that the book was "blasphemous" and "anti-Islam."