Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 3, 2024 / 9:49 AM

Justice Department charges 2 with Trump ties of violating FARA

By Clyde Hughes
The Justice Department charged two former associates of former President Donald Trump with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act for lobbying for the Qatari government. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Justice Department charged two former associates of former President Donald Trump with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act for lobbying for the Qatari government. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Justice Department charged two former associates of ex-President Donald Trump with breaking the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Barry Bennett, an unpaid adviser in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, and associate Douglas Watts admitted in court filings to lying to the Justice Department about lobbying efforts on behalf of Qatar.

Advertisement

The two said they accepted funds from Qatar's government to influence U.S. policy in the Middle East to benefit the nation.

Prosecutors said the men were urged by the Qatari government to set up "Yemen Crisis Watch," an organization highlighting allegations of brutal violence by Saudi Arabia's government in its conflict with Houthi militants.

Related

As part of the work they organized Congressional briefings about issues related to the Houthis in Yemen and helped to set up two op-eds in the Washington Examiner on the issue.

Bennet's firm Avenue Strategies was reportedly paid $3 million between 2017 and 2018 to run the organization, despite not being registered as a foreign lobbying organization, and Bennett was personally paid $250,000 "for use in supporting the relief of humanitarian suffering in Yemen."

Prosecutors said that Bennet gave investigators false documents during its investigation of venue strategies, as he tried to "knowingly and willingly falsify, conceal and coverup" information to block FARA investigators.

Advertisement

The Justice Department said Bennett and Watts have agreed to enter "deferred prosecution" deals that will allow both to have their charges dismissed after a year if they comply with its terms.

Both will pay fines -- $100,000 for Bennett and $25,000 for Watts -- along with staying away from lobbying and public relations for 12 months.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has been accused of accepting various gifts -- including race car tickets -- in exchange for promoting Qatari interest within the U.S. government in a current investigation that is threatening his re-election. There are no known ties, though, between the two cases.

Latest Headlines

White House says GOP blocked border funding as Republicans plan tour
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
White House says GOP blocked border funding as Republicans plan tour
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Wednesday Republicans are not acting to address the border migration issue they've been attacking in their public rhetoric. Instead, the White House said, the GOP is blocking border funding.
Biden to warn of Trump threat to democracy in Pa., S.C., campaign stops
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Biden to warn of Trump threat to democracy in Pa., S.C., campaign stops
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to slam his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, as a threat to democracy during a Philadelphia speech on the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
U.S. national debt surpasses $34 trillion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. national debt surpasses $34 trillion
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. national debt surpassed $34 trillion this week, marking a grim milestone as federal debt continues to rise at a record pace under persistent annual deficits, according to the Treasury Department.
U.S. to reopen 4 border crossings as encounters drop
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. to reopen 4 border crossings as encounters drop
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Tuesday that it will reopen four entry points at the southern border, amid a drop in migrant apprehensions.
John Curtis, Brent Hatch join race for Mitt Romney's U.S. Senate seat
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
John Curtis, Brent Hatch join race for Mitt Romney's U.S. Senate seat
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. John Curtis of Utah announced Tuesday that he will join the race to replace retiring Sen. Mitt Romney, as Brent Hatch -- the son of the late Sen. Orrin Hatch -- also filed his candidacy.
Federal appeals court rules Texas can ban emergency abortions, despite HHS guidance
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal appeals court rules Texas can ban emergency abortions, despite HHS guidance
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday night that despite Biden administration guidance, Texas can prohibit emergency room doctors from performing abortions to stabilize a patient.
Sen. Bob Menendez faces new bribery allegations involving gifts from Qatar
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Sen. Bob Menendez faces new bribery allegations involving gifts from Qatar
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is facing new allegations before the start of his bribery trial that he accepted gifts from Qatar in exchange for government assistance, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.
U.S. condemns 'inflammatory,' 'irresponsible' comments by far-right Israeli ministers
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. condemns 'inflammatory,' 'irresponsible' comments by far-right Israeli ministers
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday condemned comments by two far-right Israeli ministers calling for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza, describing their rhetoric as "inflammatory and irresponsible."
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit, including a wrongful death claim against former President Donald Trump, in the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick following the Jan. 6, 2021, riots.
Trump appeals decision to bar him from Maine 2024 primary ballot
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump appeals decision to bar him from Maine 2024 primary ballot
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump appealed a decision Tuesday that would remove him from Maine's 2024 primary ballot. The 11-page complaint was filed in Kennebec County Superior Court in Maine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
IDF says it captured Hamas command center; Gaza deaths surpass 22,000
IDF says it captured Hamas command center; Gaza deaths surpass 22,000
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement