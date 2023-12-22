Suspect in custody after shooting at Virginia mental health facility

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Two people were shot and a suspect was in custody after a shooting at a Virginia hospital on Friday.

Police said they responded to the scene at 4:11 a.m. where the 27-year-old suspect was trying to check himself into Chippenham Hospital, a mental health facility before he opened fire.

"He was entering a room where he was disrobing and getting into a gown and then, without warning, started firing his weapon," said Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards. The man surrendered to police without further incident and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

One patient was struck during the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries. A Chesterfield Police Officer, who was at the facility for a different case, fired his weapons but did not hit anyone. He was shot in his boot but was not injured.

It was not known if the officer was shot at by the suspect or was struck by a ricochet bullet.

"Chesterfield Police will conduct their own internal investigation, so anything related to that, I would refer you to the Chesterfield Police Department," Edwards said. "The Richmond Police Department will be the lead investigators in this incident."

Edwards said he will be consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney to determine the most appropriate charges in this matter.

"Just because you may be in a mental health crisis if you shoot someone, we will still take you to jail and then they can get the treatment they need in a secure facility," Edwards said.