Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2023 / 11:32 AM

Suspect in custody after shooting at Virginia mental health facility

By Clyde Hughes

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Two people were shot and a suspect was in custody after a shooting at a Virginia hospital on Friday.

Police said they responded to the scene at 4:11 a.m. where the 27-year-old suspect was trying to check himself into Chippenham Hospital, a mental health facility before he opened fire.

Advertisement

"He was entering a room where he was disrobing and getting into a gown and then, without warning, started firing his weapon," said Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards. The man surrendered to police without further incident and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

One patient was struck during the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries. A Chesterfield Police Officer, who was at the facility for a different case, fired his weapons but did not hit anyone. He was shot in his boot but was not injured.

It was not known if the officer was shot at by the suspect or was struck by a ricochet bullet.

"Chesterfield Police will conduct their own internal investigation, so anything related to that, I would refer you to the Chesterfield Police Department," Edwards said. "The Richmond Police Department will be the lead investigators in this incident."

Advertisement

Edwards said he will be consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney to determine the most appropriate charges in this matter.

"Just because you may be in a mental health crisis if you shoot someone, we will still take you to jail and then they can get the treatment they need in a secure facility," Edwards said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

New Mexico AG seeks order for Meta to preserve accounts used in child abuse suit
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
New Mexico AG seeks order for Meta to preserve accounts used in child abuse suit
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has filed a lawsuit against Meta, alleging it is endangering children and that it shut down accounts that were created by law enforcement to investigate inappropriate content.
Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp usher in banner year for U.S. apples
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp usher in banner year for U.S. apples
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Washington State was the largest grower of apples this year, producing some 90% of the nation's apples. Growers also reported apple production in the United States hit levels in 2023 that had not been seen since 2014.
Treasury Department releases proposed rules for hydrogen production tax credits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department releases proposed rules for hydrogen production tax credits
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department Friday released proposed rules spelling out how hydrogen production tax credits will work under he Inflation Reduction Act's Clean Hydrogen Production Credit.
Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pardoned 11 Americans serving long prison terms for non-violent drug offenses and signed a proclamation that grants clemency for minor federal drug offenses like marijuana use and possession.
Consumer prices rose 0.1% in November, up 3.2% on the year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Consumer prices rose 0.1% in November, up 3.2% on the year
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- PCE consumer core inflation watched by the Federal Reserve was up 3.2% in November from a year ago, according to a Friday report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Travel insiders predict solo adventure trips in 2024
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Travel insiders predict solo adventure trips in 2024
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Travel insiders are predicting that people will plan solo adventure trips in the New Year, travel to Europe more and try out new things like 3D printed food.
Biden expands Russia sanctions, including bans on diamonds, seafood
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden expands Russia sanctions, including bans on diamonds, seafood
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday expanding sanctions against financial facilitators of Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.
President Joe Biden says Nippon Steel deal for U.S. Steel needs 'serious scrutiny'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
President Joe Biden says Nippon Steel deal for U.S. Steel needs 'serious scrutiny'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The White House weighed into Nippon Steel's announced purchase of U.S. Steel on Thursday, with a top Biden official saying the deal deserved "serious scrutiny."
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by ex-assistant
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by ex-assistant
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Vin Diesel of the Fast & Furious movie franchise has been accused of sexual battery by a former assistant who says he abused her in an Atlanta hotel room in 2010.
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court to push back the start of a defamation trial in a lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll in order to consider his legal options.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
2 men charged in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
2 men charged in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
Czech police: Prague university shooter shot himself after being cornered on roof
Czech police: Prague university shooter shot himself after being cornered on roof
Rudy Giuliani files Chapter 11 bankruptcy, cites debts of as much as $500 million
Rudy Giuliani files Chapter 11 bankruptcy, cites debts of as much as $500 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement