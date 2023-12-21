Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2023 / 8:42 PM

N.H. man indicted after multiple threats to 3 U.S. presidential candidates

By Mark Moran
The Justice Department said Thursday that a New Hampshire man has been indicted for allegedly sending violent and threatening text messages to three presidential candidates. In response, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland (pictured in August) said in a statement, "We will not tolerate illegal threats of violence directed at public officials or those seeking public office." File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire man has been indicted for allegedly sending violent and threatening text messages to three presidential candidates, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

The DOJ charged 30-year-old Tyler Anderson, of Dover, with three counts of using interstate commerce to threaten to injure another person. None of the candidates is mentioned by name in the indictment.

Anderson allegedly threatened to "impale" and "disembowel" one candidate in a series of texts he sent in late November. He allegedly threatened a second candidate Dec. 6, threatening to "blow" their "head off," and conduct a "mass shooting" at a local gathering.

Two days later, Anderson allegedly threatened via text message to "blow" the "brains out" of a third candidate and "kill everyone" who would attend a scheduled campaign event.

"We have seen an increase in threats of violence against public officials and those seeking public office across the country, and I have made clear that these types of illegal threats undermine the function of our democracy," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "We will not tolerate illegal threats of violence directed at public officials or those seeking public office."

Anderson was arrested on Dec. 9 and made an initial appearance in federal court Dec. 11 after the FBI led an investigation into his actions. He was released with conditions on Dec. 14, the DOJ said.

Anderson faces up to five years in prison for the threatening texts and a $250,000 fine for each charge, as well three years of supervised release. The sentence will be decided by a federal court judge.

The threats follow a mass shooting in neighboring Maine that left 18 people dead in October.

