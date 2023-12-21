Trending
Dec. 21, 2023 / 12:36 AM

Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper at LaGuardia Airport

By Darryl Coote
The Transportation Security Administration said its officers stopped a man at LaGuardia Airport with a bullet-filled diaper in his carry on. Photos courtesy of Transportation Security Administration/Release
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man Wednesday at New York City's LaGuardia Airport with more than a dozen 9mm bullets concealed in a disposable diaper inside his carry-on luggage.

The passenger, only identified as a man from Arkansas, was stopped Wednesday morning when he triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit, the TSA said in a statement.

The TSA said that that officers found that the bullets had been "artfully concealed inside the otherwise clean disposable baby diaper."

The passenger had initially told officials that he did not know how the bullet-filled diaper ended up in his carry-on, but then later said his girlfriend must have been responsible.

He has been cited with unlawful possession of 9mm ammunition by Port Authority Police.

"Apparently, this guy needs a bullet-proof plan for packing his carry-on bag before heading to the airport for his next flight," the TSA said.

The incident comes nearly two months after TSA agents at LaGuardia Airport found a handgun and a loaded magazine hidden in a pair of sneakers packed inside a checked bag.

Officials said a .45-caliber semi-automatic gun was discovered in one shoe and the full magazine in the other. The shoes were described as white Nike high-top sneakers with green trim.

The unidentified man was located by Port Authority Police at his gate and arrested on weapons charges, officials said.

Passengers may travel with firearms in checked baggage, but only if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided case that is locked and declared at the airline check-in counter.

However, it is not uncommon for firearms to be discovered in passengers' carry-on luggage by TSA agents.

In 2022, 6,542 firearms were found at security checkpoints at 262 U.S. airports, representing an increase of 10% from the 5,972 firearms seized from travelers a year prior.

