World News
Dec. 15, 2023 / 6:07 PM

Spanish police arrest airport workers for stealing from travelers' luggage

By Ehren Wynder
Spain's Guardia Civil said it uncovered a "perfectly structured" criminal group of employees stealing and selling off passengers' belongings at an airport in the Canary Islands. Photo provided by Spanish Ministry of the Interior
Spain's Guardia Civil said it uncovered a "perfectly structured" criminal group of employees stealing and selling off passengers' belongings at an airport in the Canary Islands. Photo provided by Spanish Ministry of the Interior

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Spanish authorities on Friday arrested a group of workers at an airport in the Canary Islands on suspicion of stealing from travelers' suitcases.

Spain's national police force Guardia Civil said it arrested 14 airport workers and investigated another 20 on suspicion of stealing 1.95 million euros (around $2.1 million) worth of items from travelers' bags at the Tenerife South Airport.

The items include 120 pieces of jewelry, 29 high-end watches, 22 electronic devices, 13,000 euros in cash and a high-end vehicle, according to the statement.

Officials said they began the investigation after an increase in complaints filed by passengers about missing items.

The alleged perpetrators had a "perfectly structured" criminal group, authorities said, with functions defined in a "hierarchical manner," from selecting the flight, to hiding the stolen goods, to selling them off. They took advantage of their status as airport employees to be able to access passengers' luggage inside the hold and out of sight, police said.

The thieves used clothing with hand-made interior seams or their own personal lockers to hide the stolen goods from the airport, the report said.

Authorities also are investigating 27 jewelry stores in the province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, which are suspected of buying many of the stolen goods.

The U.S. Transportation and Security Administration advises travelers never to put valuable items in a checked bag to prevent them from being stolen. Passengers also can ask a TSA agent to screen them and their valuables in private to maintain security.

