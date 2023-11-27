Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 27, 2023 / 3:17 PM

Daily record of 2.9M air travelers recorded Sunday, capping busy holiday week

By Don Jacobson
Transportation Security Administration announced Monday that nearly 3 million air travelers flowed through its checkpoints on Sunday, the most ever in a single day, as the Thanksgiving travel season reached its peak. File Photo Gary C. Caskey/UPI
Transportation Security Administration announced Monday that nearly 3 million air travelers flowed through its checkpoints on Sunday, the most ever in a single day, as the Thanksgiving travel season reached its peak. File Photo Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Nearly 3 million holiday travelers flowed through the nation's airports on Sunday, breaking a single-day record, the Transportation Security Administration reported.

TSA officials announced Sunday's total of 2.9 million people passing through airport security checkpoints represented a new agency standard.

Advertisement

"My sincere appreciation to our TSA employees who worked diligently during the Thanksgiving weekend," administrator David Pekoske said in a social media post. "Officers screened over 2.9M passengers at airport security checkpoints yesterday -- the most ever screened on record. Thank you for always being vigilant & focused on our mission."

Sunday's busy travel day capped a Thanksgiving week in which several airlines announced some of their highest-ever holiday season passenger figures.

Related

American Airlines announced Monday it flew 6.5 million passengers on more than 59,000 flights during the holiday week, marking its highest-ever load factor for those dates.

The carrier also canceled fewer flights than any other Thanksgiving period in its history -- just 55 out of more than 59,400 scheduled flights -- with nearly all the cancellations weather-related.

United Airlines said earlier this month it also expected a record-setting Thanksgiving travel season with more than 5.9 million people predicted to fly the airline between Nov. 17 and Wednesday.

Advertisement

Official Delta Airlines projections put the total estimated customer count at between 6.2 million and 6.4 million from Nov. 17 through Tuesday, averaging 515,000 to 530,000 customers per day.

The TSA had likewise anticipated record throngs at airports, advising two weeks ago that it anticipated to screen 30 million passengers from Nov. 17 through Tuesday.

The agency accurately projected to screen 2.9 million passengers on Sunday.

Latest Headlines

Real deal: 'Authentic' is Merriam-Webster 2023 Word of Year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Real deal: 'Authentic' is Merriam-Webster 2023 Word of Year
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authentic, a word that has shown up everywhere from discussions on identity to artificial intelligence, is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year for 2023, the publisher said on Monday.
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House holiday season decorations Monday, which include 98 Christmas trees and nearly 15,000 feet of ribbon centered on the theme, "Magic, Wonder and Joy of the Holidays."
Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A suspect in Saturday's shooting in Vermont that injured three 20-year-old Palestinian men attending U.S. universities pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder Monday.
Congress returns to tug-of-war over budget, aid for Israel, Ukraine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Congress returns to tug-of-war over budget, aid for Israel, Ukraine
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A divided Congress returns to work Monday, facing a debate over the national budget, with aid for Israel, Ukraine and Palestinians in the balance.
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden will not attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, this year, including the world leaders' summit Friday and Saturday in Dubai.
Memorials begin for Rosalynn Carter; Bidens to attend Atlanta service
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Memorials begin for Rosalynn Carter; Bidens to attend Atlanta service
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Three days of memorial services began Monday for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who will be buried at the family residence Wednesday in Plains, Ga.
Joe Biden to announce new actions to strengthen supply chain
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Joe Biden to announce new actions to strengthen supply chain
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce more than 30 new policy initiatives on Monday to strengthen the U.S. supply chain while aiming to lower costs for inflation-weary consumers, the White House said.
43,000 students return to class as teachers end strike in Oregon
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
43,000 students return to class as teachers end strike in Oregon
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- About 43,000 students were expected back in class Monday after Oregon's largest public school district reached a tentative pay deal with teachers to end a three-week strike.
California man accused of videotaping himself killing a homeless person
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
California man accused of videotaping himself killing a homeless person
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A man in Southern California charged with felony manslaughter for shooting and killing a homeless man captured the incident on video, according to the Orange County district attorney.
NOAA report says declining snowpack means worldwide food disruptions
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
NOAA report says declining snowpack means worldwide food disruptions
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Human-caused climate change resulting in higher average temperatures has caused a global decline in snowfall, according to a new analysis from NOAA.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California man accused of videotaping himself killing a homeless person
California man accused of videotaping himself killing a homeless person
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
Truce extended for 2 days in Gaza; more hostages expected to be freed
Truce extended for 2 days in Gaza; more hostages expected to be freed
Erdoğan speaks with Iranian leader; criticism of Israel by NATO nations grows
Erdoğan speaks with Iranian leader; criticism of Israel by NATO nations grows
Majority of Israelis support enshrining full equality for non-Jewish citizens
Majority of Israelis support enshrining full equality for non-Jewish citizens
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement