Storms delay flights as Thankgiving travel kicks into high gear

A Delta Air Lines plane comes in for a landing Tuesday, under stormy skies, to start the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Two storm systems threaten to delay flights up and down the East Coast. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Thousands of flights are delayed heading into what is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend on record as a storm system, that dumped rain and snow on the West Coast to start the week, moves toward major travel hubs on the East Coast. As of Tuesday evening, 49 flights had been canceled across the United States, with more than 2,000 flights delayed according to FlightAware, as heavy rain and gusty winds hit Atlanta and Washington, D.C. In New York City, the heaviest rain is forecast to fall through Wednesday morning when the storm moves into Boston. Advertisement

"Wondering what the weather will be like as we head into Thanksgiving?" the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration queried in a post Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter. "Eastern U.S. storm to impact travel Tuesday and Wednesday, with this weekend bringing a chill in the air for most and snow in the West."

According to the National Weather Service Prediction Center, "Two main storm systems are expected to impact the nation with rain, thunderstorms and winter weather," as "strong thunderstorms are forecast to extend from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic as a storm system progresses toward the East Coast."

Updated Thanksgiving Week Weather Story: Two main storm systems are expected to impact the Nation with rain, thunderstorms, and winter weather. Be sure to remain weather aware this week and check https://t.co/pGx1JRZLBI for local forecasts before travelling. pic.twitter.com/5oUoLGZOke— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) November 20, 2023

With Thanksgiving travel expected to surge to 55 million, despite weather warnings, Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day for those taking flights. Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day on the roads, according to INRIX which recommends avoiding driving between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving.

"Either leave late on Wednesday night or even better get up super early on Thanksgiving morning and hit the road at 6 a.m., 7 a.m.," AAA spokesperson Aida Diaz said. "The roads are much clearer on Thanksgiving Day itself and you'll make it there in time for turkey."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a travel advisory through Wednesday, urging drivers to, "Be prepared for heavy rains and strong winds. Bundle up, add extra time for travel," while the New York State Department of Transportation urged drivers in a post on X to "take it slow," "keep your headlights on," "reduce distractions," and "don't crowd the plow."

Much of NYS is expected to receive some amount of winter ❄ weather beginning early afternoon today through Wednesday. Please plan ahead and give yourself extra time to reach your destination safely. pic.twitter.com/NNSji2XrGX— NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) November 21, 2023

While wind and rain are expected to slow travel on Tuesday and Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day looks relatively calm across most of the country, with the exception of snow across Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming and the Northern Rocky Mountains. Denver is expected to get between 1 and 3 inches of snow starting Thanksgiving night, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow and wind are forecast for parts of New England with between 6 and 8 inches of snow expected across New Hampshire and Maine.

Amtrak has added more service and extra cars to existing trains on the Northeast Corridor to take some pressure off the roads and in the air, according to Amtrak chief commercial officer Eliot Hamlisch.

"Thanksgiving is Amtrak's favorite time of the year as we take pride in getting our customers home or to visit friends and family safely and on time for the holiday,"

As airports throughout the country face a record number of travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday week, TSA administrator David Pekoske urged passengers to "plan ahead, arrive early, have your I.D. out and pack your patience!"

While more than 4.7 million Americans are planning to catch a flight for Thanksgiving, which is a 6.6% increase over last year according to AAA, Pekoske said TSA staffing is ready to keep TSA PreCheck wait times under 10 minutes and standard screening lanes to a 30 minute minimum.

"We are ready for the anticipated volumes and are working closely with our airline and airport partners to make sure we are prepared for this busy holiday travel season," Pekoske said, as the FAA reminded travelers Tuesday that weather is likely to be the biggest issue for airports in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Atlanta.