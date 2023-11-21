Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2023 / 11:51 PM

Storms delay flights as Thankgiving travel kicks into high gear

By Sheri Walsh
A Delta Air Lines plane comes in for a landing Tuesday, under stormy skies, to start the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Two storm systems threaten to delay flights up and down the East Coast. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/
A Delta Air Lines plane comes in for a landing Tuesday, under stormy skies, to start the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Two storm systems threaten to delay flights up and down the East Coast. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Thousands of flights are delayed heading into what is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend on record as a storm system, that dumped rain and snow on the West Coast to start the week, moves toward major travel hubs on the East Coast.

As of Tuesday evening, 49 flights had been canceled across the United States, with more than 2,000 flights delayed according to FlightAware, as heavy rain and gusty winds hit Atlanta and Washington, D.C. In New York City, the heaviest rain is forecast to fall through Wednesday morning when the storm moves into Boston.

Advertisement

"Wondering what the weather will be like as we head into Thanksgiving?" the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration queried in a post Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter. "Eastern U.S. storm to impact travel Tuesday and Wednesday, with this weekend bringing a chill in the air for most and snow in the West."

According to the National Weather Service Prediction Center, "Two main storm systems are expected to impact the nation with rain, thunderstorms and winter weather," as "strong thunderstorms are forecast to extend from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic as a storm system progresses toward the East Coast."

With Thanksgiving travel expected to surge to 55 million, despite weather warnings, Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day for those taking flights. Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day on the roads, according to INRIX which recommends avoiding driving between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

"Either leave late on Wednesday night or even better get up super early on Thanksgiving morning and hit the road at 6 a.m., 7 a.m.," AAA spokesperson Aida Diaz said. "The roads are much clearer on Thanksgiving Day itself and you'll make it there in time for turkey."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a travel advisory through Wednesday, urging drivers to, "Be prepared for heavy rains and strong winds. Bundle up, add extra time for travel," while the New York State Department of Transportation urged drivers in a post on X to "take it slow," "keep your headlights on," "reduce distractions," and "don't crowd the plow."

While wind and rain are expected to slow travel on Tuesday and Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day looks relatively calm across most of the country, with the exception of snow across Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming and the Northern Rocky Mountains. Denver is expected to get between 1 and 3 inches of snow starting Thanksgiving night, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Heavy snow and wind are forecast for parts of New England with between 6 and 8 inches of snow expected across New Hampshire and Maine.

Amtrak has added more service and extra cars to existing trains on the Northeast Corridor to take some pressure off the roads and in the air, according to Amtrak chief commercial officer Eliot Hamlisch.

"Thanksgiving is Amtrak's favorite time of the year as we take pride in getting our customers home or to visit friends and family safely and on time for the holiday,"

As airports throughout the country face a record number of travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday week, TSA administrator David Pekoske urged passengers to "plan ahead, arrive early, have your I.D. out and pack your patience!"

While more than 4.7 million Americans are planning to catch a flight for Thanksgiving, which is a 6.6% increase over last year according to AAA, Pekoske said TSA staffing is ready to keep TSA PreCheck wait times under 10 minutes and standard screening lanes to a 30 minute minimum.

"We are ready for the anticipated volumes and are working closely with our airline and airport partners to make sure we are prepared for this busy holiday travel season," Pekoske said, as the FAA reminded travelers Tuesday that weather is likely to be the biggest issue for airports in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Atlanta.

Latest Headlines

U.S. fighter jets fire on key Iranian-backed sites
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
U.S. fighter jets fire on key Iranian-backed sites
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets barraged a pair of key sites in Iraq, commonly used by Iranian-backed forces in Syria, on Wednesday in another round of military strikes between America and Iranian backed militants in the Middle East.
Georgia judge denies bid to send Trump election fraud co-defendant to jail
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Georgia judge denies bid to send Trump election fraud co-defendant to jail
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Harrison Floyd, a co-defendant in the Georgia election fraud case against former President Donald Trump, will not have his bond revoked after prosecutors alleged he tried to intimidate witnesses in the case.
1 dead in Alaska landslide as search called off for missing due to 'hazardous' conditions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
1 dead in Alaska landslide as search called off for missing due to 'hazardous' conditions
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- One person was killed and an unknown number of others are still missing in a large landslide that destroyed three homes near the city of Wrangell in southeast Alaska following several days of heavy rain.
California Rep. Anna Eshoo will not seek re-election
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California Rep. Anna Eshoo will not seek re-election
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election in 2024.
U.S. working with China, Mexico to slow flow of fentanyl, Joe Biden says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. working with China, Mexico to slow flow of fentanyl, Joe Biden says
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the fentanyl crisis is an American tragedy, but solving it will require international coordination, including with China.
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao pleads guilty to money laundering
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao pleads guilty to money laundering
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The founder of the world's largest cryptocurrency trading platform Binance agreed to step down from his position and pay $50 million in fines Tuesday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Donald Trump to attend Clemson-South Carolina football game
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Donald Trump to attend Clemson-South Carolina football game
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will be in attendance Saturday when the Clemson Tigers face the South Carolina Gamecocks in their annual rivalry game the Palmetto Bowl.
Fruit-borne listeria in multiple states kills 1, hospitalizes at least 10
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Fruit-borne listeria in multiple states kills 1, hospitalizes at least 10
Peaches, nectarines and plums tainted with Listeria have caused one death and put 10 people in the hospital with food poisoning across seven states, federal officials say.
X sues Media Matters as advertisers flee in wake of damaging report
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
X sues Media Matters as advertisers flee in wake of damaging report
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- X, the social media company owned by Elon Musk, filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Media Matters, claiming the watchdog group's recent investigation had damaged the platform's reputation.
3 killed, several hurt in shootings in Colorado, Ohio
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
3 killed, several hurt in shootings in Colorado, Ohio
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Two shootings in different states left three people dead and several more injured Monday night, and a suspected gunman in one of the incidents is still at large.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia judge denies bid to send Trump election fraud co-defendant to jail
Georgia judge denies bid to send Trump election fraud co-defendant to jail
Navy aircraft with 9 crew members crashes into water off Hawaii
Navy aircraft with 9 crew members crashes into water off Hawaii
3 killed, several hurt in shootings in Colorado, Ohio
3 killed, several hurt in shootings in Colorado, Ohio
Israel approves hostage deal with Hamas, agrees to 4-day cease-fire
Israel approves hostage deal with Hamas, agrees to 4-day cease-fire
Tornadoes, power outages wallop Southeast
Tornadoes, power outages wallop Southeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement