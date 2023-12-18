Advertisement
Florida's Republican Party censures embattled chair over rape investigation

By Darryl Coote
Christian Ziegler, chair of Florida's Republican Party, is under investigation for rape. Because of the allegations, his party agreed Sunday to censure him. Photo courtesy of Christian Ziegler/Facebook
Christian Ziegler, chair of Florida's Republican Party, is under investigation for rape. Because of the allegations, his party agreed Sunday to censure him. Photo courtesy of Christian Ziegler/Facebook

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Republican Party of Florida censured and called for the resignation of its embattled chair, Christian Ziegler, on Sunday, stopping just short of ousting him over allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman.

The state's GOP 39-member executive board met Sunday for an emergency meeting with Ziegler present and voted to formally censure him, reduce his salary to $1, revoke reimbursements and call for his immediate resignation as chairman, according to Lee County Republican Chairman Michael Thompson, who published the motion to censure online.

"Christian Ziegler has engaged in conduct that renders him unfit for the office of chairman of the Republican Party of Florida and leader of the Florida GOP," the motion states, adding that they have "lost confidence" in his "ability to effectively lead our party."

"Christian Ziegler has injured the good name of the Republican Party of Florida, disturbed its well-being and hampered the organization in performing its mission to support the principles, objectives and values of the Republican Party and secure the election of all duly nominated Republican candidates," it said.

The vote was held Sunday after it was revealed earlier this month that Ziegler is the subject of an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

A redacted affidavit states that he has been accused of raping a woman on Oct. 2.

According to the document, the unnamed woman has known Christian Ziegler for 20 years and the two of them with his wife, Bridget Ziegler, a co-founder of Moms for Liberty, have previously engaged in sex.

On the night in question, the three had agreed to have sex, but the woman canceled after learning that Bridget Ziegler would not be able to attend, according to the document.

Christian is accused in the document of forcing his way into her residence and sexually assaulted her.

Police were notified of the incident on Oct. 4.

After the investigation became public, Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, along with other members of his party, called for Christian Ziegler to resign.

