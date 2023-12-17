Advertisement
Dec. 17, 2023 / 5:01 PM

Chief strategist for DeSantis super PAC resigns after "false" statements by new chairman

By A.L. Lee
The chief Republican strategist for the super PAC that is helping organize Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's campaign for president resigned after the group's new chairman made "false" statements about former employees. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
The chief Republican strategist for the super PAC that is helping organize Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's campaign for president resigned after the group's new chairman made "false" statements about former employees. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The chief Republican strategist for the super PAC that is helping organize Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's campaign for president resigned after the group's new chairman made "false" statements about former employees.

Jeff Roe's abrupt departure late Saturday from the "Never Back Down" PAC comes after several high-level officials in the organization were fired two weeks ago following the arrival of new chairman, Scott Wagner.

Roe, who laid the groundwork for the DeSantis campaign in Iowa during the lead-up to 2024, announced he was stepping down after the Washington Post published a story over the weekend in which Wagner criticized the former employees, including the PAC's chief executive officer, board chairman, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and the organization's president, Chris Jankowski.

"Following mismanagement and conduct issues, including numerous unauthorized leaks containing false information, senior officials were terminated," Wagner told the Post. "We don't have time to indulge false narratives from those with ulterior motives."

Later, an attorney for the fired PAC employees informed Wagner that what he said in the story was "categorically false," prompting Wagner to send a revised statement to the Post.

"Following some opinions regarding mismanagement and conduct issues, including some who believed there appeared to be numerous unauthorized leaks containing false information, NBD and some senior officials parted ways," Wagner wrote.

Roe announced his resignation on X, saying he "cannot in good conscience stay affiliated with Never Back Down given the statements in the Washington Post today. They are not true and an unwanted distraction at a critical time for Gov. DeSantis."

He added: "I can't believe it ended this way."

Meanwhile, longtime DeSantis adviser Phil Cox has taken over the helm of the PAC in the weeks leading up to the Iowa caucus Jan. 15.

The turbulence in the DeSantis camp comes as polls show the Florida governor trailing the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, by a wide margin in Iowa, where the first ballot of the primary season was only weeks away, and in New Hampshire, where he also trailed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Trump called attention to the tumult on his Truth Social platform on Saturday night.

"Jeff Row is out -- GAME OVER for DeSanctimonious," Trump said, echoing a term he has used to needle DeSantis throughout his campaign.

Previously, Roe served as campaign manager for Sen. Ted Cruz president in 2016, and he worked on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's 2021 presidential campaign.

