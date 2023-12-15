Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2023 / 1:13 PM

Former first lady Melania Trump speaks at Washington naturalization ceremony

By Patrick Hilsman
Former first lady Melania Trump, shown here at a tribute to former First Lady Roslynn Carter in November, spoke at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives in Washington Friday. File Pool Photo by Brynn Anderson/UPI
Former first lady Melania Trump, shown here at a tribute to former First Lady Roslynn Carter in November, spoke at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives in Washington Friday. File Pool Photo by Brynn Anderson/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former first lady Melania Trump spoke at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives headquarters in Washington Friday.

Born in Slovenia, Trump became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2006, after marrying former President Donald Trump in 2005.

Advertisement

"Knowing the meaningful words of our Constitution's preamble will empower you in the next chapters of your lives. It is my privilege to share this great nation America with you," Trump said.

Trump was invited to speak at the ceremony by Biden-appointed U.S. Archivist Colleen Shogan.

Related

"Naturalization ceremonies at the National Archives are not political events, and speakers are not invited in a political capacity," a National Archives spokesperson told Politico.

The former first lady spoke about her own immigration story and the challenges she faced.

"Obstacles often stand in the way of our goals, we persevere as we understand that conquering them will provide great access to personal development fulfillment and even eventually self-actualization," Trump said.

Trump described the relief she felt when she received her U.S. citizenship.

Advertisement

"For me reaching the milestone of American citizenship marked the sunrise of certainty. At that exact moment I forever discarded the layer of burden connected with whether I would be able to live in the United States," Trump said.

Trump said that obtaining her citizenship helped her organize her life goals.

"Finally, I could plan all of the aspects of my life I recall feeling a tremendous sense of pride and belonging after I recited the United States oath of alliance, as the pathway to citizenship is arduous," Trump said.

Trump said the process of obtaining her citizenship required patience and emphasized that technology has since evolved.

"Back then the convenience of technologies document filing did not really exist to the extent it does today. Patience and perseverance became my constant companions as I navigated through this," Trump said.

The former first lady said the process of obtaining her citizenship opened her eyes to aspects of the immigrant experience.

"My dream of becoming a citizen pushed me to meticulously gather every last piece of information required ensuring that no detail was overlooked. My personal experience of traversing the challenges of the immigration process opened my eyes to the harsh realities people face, including you, who to try to become U.S. citizens," Trump said.

Advertisement

She also congratulated the new U.S. citizens at the ceremony.

"I applaud you for every step you took, every obstacle you overcame and every sacrifice you made. It is an honor to stand with you in these hallowed halls today in the presence of the Declaration of Independence," she said.

Trump drew a connection between the new citizens present at the ceremony and the founding fathers.

"Through you come from 25 different countries your dreams and inspirations intertwine with those who came before you since 1776 and together shape the future of this extraordinary country," Trump said, "you are American, be a beacon of inspiration for your children and those who follow in your footsteps."

Latest Headlines

Federal appeals court hears Mark Meadows' call to move his Georgia case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal appeals court hears Mark Meadows' call to move his Georgia case
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Friday to try to move his Georgia election racketeering case to the federal courts.
Small plane crashes on I-26 in North Carolina
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Small plane crashes on I-26 in North Carolina
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A small airplane crashed into Interstate 26 in North Carolina Wednesday.
New government guidance rewards sustainable aviation fuel
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New government guidance rewards sustainable aviation fuel
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday released details of an initiative to lower emissions produced by aviation fuel by encouraging American innovation in the sector.
Janet Yellen discusses strategy to improve economic ties with China
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Janet Yellen discusses strategy to improve economic ties with China
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday discussed strategies for the United States to strengthen economic ties with China following a year of rancor between the world powers.
Northeast snow drought nearing 700 days
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Northeast snow drought nearing 700 days
Shovels have gathered dust and snow blowers have lain dormant for nearly two years in some of the major cities in the Northeast, a snow drought that could finally come to an end this winter.
January GM layoffs in Michigan will idle 1,314 workers at two factories
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
January GM layoffs in Michigan will idle 1,314 workers at two factories
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- General Motors plans to lay off 1,314 workers in January at two Michigan factories related to electric pickup production delays at the Orion Assembly plant.
Michigan appeals court rules Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Michigan appeals court rules Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan appeals court ruled that former President Donald Trump can remain on the state's GOP presidential primary ballot amid efforts to disqualify him over his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.
Nikki Haley stands out from GOP competitors on key issues like abortion
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Nikki Haley stands out from GOP competitors on key issues like abortion
WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Besides being the only woman seeking the GOP nomination for president, Nikki Haley stands out for her positions on abortion and other key issues - taking a "common sense" approach that seems to be resonating with voters.
U.S. hits Mexican crime organization with sanctions, indictment
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. hits Mexican crime organization with sanctions, indictment
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The United States has targeted the Malas Mañas Mexican criminal organization and its members with sanctions and an indictment on accusations of human smuggling and narcotics trafficking.
Home where 4 Idaho students were killed to be demolished this month
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Home where 4 Idaho students were killed to be demolished this month
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Following months of delays, the demolition of a home where four University of Idaho students were killed in November of last year will begin this month, school officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former top FBI agent is sentenced to prison for collusion with Russian oligarch
Former top FBI agent is sentenced to prison for collusion with Russian oligarch
N.Y. Republicans nominate registered Democrat to fill George Santos congressional seat
N.Y. Republicans nominate registered Democrat to fill George Santos congressional seat
Israel reports progress against Hamas militants with air strikes, tunnel fighting
Israel reports progress against Hamas militants with air strikes, tunnel fighting
Israeli forces recover bodies of three hostages during operation in Gaza
Israeli forces recover bodies of three hostages during operation in Gaza
GM tells its Cruise employees 24% of them will be laid off 'through no fault of their own'
GM tells its Cruise employees 24% of them will be laid off 'through no fault of their own'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement