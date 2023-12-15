Former first lady Melania Trump speaks at Washington naturalization ceremony

Former first lady Melania Trump, shown here at a tribute to former First Lady Roslynn Carter in November, spoke at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives in Washington Friday. File Pool Photo by Brynn Anderson/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former first lady Melania Trump spoke at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives headquarters in Washington Friday. Born in Slovenia, Trump became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2006, after marrying former President Donald Trump in 2005. Advertisement

"Knowing the meaningful words of our Constitution's preamble will empower you in the next chapters of your lives. It is my privilege to share this great nation America with you," Trump said.

Trump was invited to speak at the ceremony by Biden-appointed U.S. Archivist Colleen Shogan.

"Naturalization ceremonies at the National Archives are not political events, and speakers are not invited in a political capacity," a National Archives spokesperson told Politico.

The former first lady spoke about her own immigration story and the challenges she faced.

"Obstacles oft

en stand in the way of our goals, we persevere as we understand that conquering them will provide great access to personal development fulfillment and even eventually self-actualization," Trump said.

Trump described the relief she felt when she received her U.S. citizenship.

Advertisement

"For me reaching the milestone of American citizenship marked the sunrise of certainty. At that exact moment I forever discarded the layer of burden connected with whether I would be able to live in the United States," Trump said.

Trump said that obtaining her citizenship helped her organize her life goals.

"Finally, I could plan all of the aspects of my life I recall feeling a tremendous sense of pride and belonging after I recited the United States oath of alliance, as the pathway to citizenship is arduous," Trump said.

Trump said the process of obtaining her citizenship required patience and emphasized that technology has since evolved.

"Back then the convenience of technologies document filing did not really exist to the extent it does today. Patience and perseverance became my constant companions as I navigated through this," Trump said.

The former first lady said the process of obtaining her citizenship opened her eyes to aspects of the immigrant experience.

"My dream of becoming a citizen pushed me to meticulously gather every last piece of information required ensuring that no detail was overlooked. My personal experience of traversing the challenges of the immigration process opened my eyes to the harsh realities people face, including you, who to try to become U.S. citizens," Trump said.

Advertisement

She also congratulated the new U.S. citizens at the ceremony.

"I applaud you for every step you took, every obstacle you overcame and every sacrifice you made. It is an honor to stand with you in these hallowed halls today in the presence of the Declaration of Independence," she said.

Trump drew a connection between the new citizens present at the ceremony and the founding fathers.

"Through you come from 25 different countries your dreams and inspirations intertwine with those who came before you since 1776 and together shape the future of this extraordinary country," Trump said, "you are American, be a beacon of inspiration for your children and those who follow in your footsteps."