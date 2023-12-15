Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2023 / 11:15 AM

Federal appeals court hears Mark Meadows' call to move his Georgia case

By Doug Cunningham
The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Friday is hearing White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows effort to get his Georgia election criminal racketeering case moved to federal court. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Friday is hearing White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows effort to get his Georgia election criminal racketeering case moved to federal court. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Friday to try to move his Georgia election racketeering case to the federal courts.

"This is not a case where the Chief of Staff went down to Georgia in his private capacity and got in some kerfuffle; it is a criminal prosecution of the Chief of Staff based on actions taken in the White House while discharging his official duties," Meadows' attorneys wrote in an appeals court filing.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones in September rejected the Meadows argument that he was acting within the scope of his federal office duties while committing the alleged election crimes filed against him in Georgia.

"Meadows failed to show he is entitled to federal removal under the federal officer statute because he was not acting in the scope of his federal office at the time of the acts alleged," Jones wrote in a September 12 ruling.

Related

Meadows is one of the defendants in the Georgia election racketeering conspiracy case for his acts to help former President Trump to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.

Advertisement

Meadows is charged with soliciting an official to violate their oath of office and is also accused of violating the federal Hatch Act, which prohibits officials from using their government status to influence an election.

If Meadows succeeds in his appeal to move the case out of state court to the federal system, he can then claim immunity under the U.S. Constitution's supremacy clause. That clause bars state interference in the duties of federal officials.

That protection only works for federal officials acting within the legal scope of their duties. So if the appeals court agrees with Judge Jones that Meadows was not acting within that scope the case isn't likely to be moved to federal court.

Latest Headlines

Small plane crashes on I-26 in North Carolina
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Small plane crashes on I-26 in North Carolina
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A small airplane crashed into Interstate 26 in North Carolina Wednesday.
New government guidance rewards sustainable aviation fuel
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
New government guidance rewards sustainable aviation fuel
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday released details of an initiative to lower emissions produced by aviation fuel by encouraging American innovation in the sector.
Janet Yellen discusses strategy to improve economic ties with China
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Janet Yellen discusses strategy to improve economic ties with China
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday discussed strategies for the United States to strengthen economic ties with China following a year of rancor between the world powers.
Northeast snow drought nearing 700 days
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Northeast snow drought nearing 700 days
Shovels have gathered dust and snow blowers have lain dormant for nearly two years in some of the major cities in the Northeast, a snow drought that could finally come to an end this winter.
January GM layoffs in Michigan will idle 1,314 workers at two factories
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
January GM layoffs in Michigan will idle 1,314 workers at two factories
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- General Motors plans to lay off 1,314 workers in January at two Michigan factories related to electric pickup production delays at the Orion Assembly plant.
Michigan appeals court rules Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Michigan appeals court rules Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan appeals court ruled that former President Donald Trump can remain on the state's GOP presidential primary ballot amid efforts to disqualify him over his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.
Nikki Haley stands out from GOP competitors on key issues like abortion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nikki Haley stands out from GOP competitors on key issues like abortion
WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Besides being the only woman seeking the GOP nomination for president, Nikki Haley stands out for her positions on abortion and other key issues - taking a "common sense" approach that seems to be resonating with voters.
U.S. hits Mexican crime organization with sanctions, indictment
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. hits Mexican crime organization with sanctions, indictment
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The United States has targeted the Malas Mañas Mexican criminal organization and its members with sanctions and an indictment on accusations of human smuggling and narcotics trafficking.
Home where 4 Idaho students were killed to be demolished this month
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Home where 4 Idaho students were killed to be demolished this month
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Following months of delays, the demolition of a home where four University of Idaho students were killed in November of last year will begin this month, school officials said.
Appeals court rejects Trump's challenge of N.Y. civil trial gag order
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Trump's challenge of N.Y. civil trial gag order
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A New York appeals court has again rejected Donald Trump's latest attempt to strike down a partial gag order that bars him and his staff from speaking publicly about the presiding judge's staff in the civil fraud case.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former top FBI agent is sentenced to prison for collusion with Russian oligarch
Former top FBI agent is sentenced to prison for collusion with Russian oligarch
N.Y. Republicans nominate registered Democrat to fill George Santos congressional seat
N.Y. Republicans nominate registered Democrat to fill George Santos congressional seat
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
Israel reports progress against Hamas militants with air strikes, tunnel fighting
Israel reports progress against Hamas militants with air strikes, tunnel fighting
GM tells its Cruise employees 24% of them will be laid off 'through no fault of their own'
GM tells its Cruise employees 24% of them will be laid off 'through no fault of their own'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement