Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday denied former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request to move his Georgia election-interference case against him from state court to federal court. According to multiple news reports, U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones issued the ruling after conducting a hearing on the matter in Atlanta federal court last week in which he considered five hours of testimony from Meadows. Advertisement

Jones ruled that Meadows' alleged involvement in the former president's attempt to overturn the 2020 election was not part of his official duties as a federal government official.

Meadows is charged with soliciting an official to violate their oath of office and is also accused of violating the federal Hatch Act, which prohibits officials from using their government status to influence an election.

