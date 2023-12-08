Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 8, 2023 / 9:04 PM

Biden administration urges housing providers to stock overdose reversal drugs

By Don Jacobson
The Biden administration said Friday it wants to make anti-overdose drugs such as Narcan "as readily available as other health-and-safety equipment like carbon monoxide detectors" in housing settings. Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen-Schweitzer/U.S. Dept. of Defense
The Biden administration said Friday it wants to make anti-overdose drugs such as Narcan "as readily available as other health-and-safety equipment like carbon monoxide detectors" in housing settings. Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen-Schweitzer/U.S. Dept. of Defense

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday urged local housing providers and community development groups across the country to help the federal government expand access to naloxone and other opioid overdose drugs.

Such overdose reversal medications, which can be effective against fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, are already available in schools, libraries and other community institutions, and they should similarly be kept on hand in public housing settings, according to the administration.

Advertisement

Especially with the naloxone drug Narcan becoming available for over-the-counter purchase for the first time ever earlier this fall, the White House says it is determined to persuade local public housing agencies and groups that deal with homelessness to keep supplies of the drug on hand.

"Many overdoses happen in the home, and providing access to an effective and easy-to-use medication that can reverse an overdose is just common sense," Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Housing Julia Gordon said in a statement. "We urge our assisted housing property owners and managers to make this life-saving medication readily available to their residents and guests."

Related

Ensuring the "broad distribution" of the anti-overdose drugs in housing-related settings is an important step to preventing fatal overdoses, added Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, HHS assistant secretary for mental health and substance use.

Advertisement

"These medications should be as readily available as other health-and-safety equipment like carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, and defibrillators," she said.

The push to get housing providers on board with the effort is part of President Joe Biden's "Unity Agenda," in which he has pledged to address the 100,000 deaths from drug overdoses in 2022.

In August, the administration announced a $450 million funding package earmarked for substance abuse prevention, treatment and recovery support services. It included the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention awarding $279 million to 49 states, the District of Columbia and 40 local health departments to help stop overdoses.

Latest Headlines

Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Massachusetts authorities on Friday filed civil charges against an avowed neo-Nazi group they say has engaged in "violent, threatening and intimidating conduct" against the LGBTQ+ community and immigrants.
Biden announces $3B to "fast-track" nation's first high-speed rail line
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden announces $3B to "fast-track" nation's first high-speed rail line
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday announced $8.2 billion in federal funds for new rail projects, including $3 billion for nation's first high-speed system between Nevada and California.
Pew: More Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Gaza crisis than approve it
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pew: More Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Gaza crisis than approve it
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Americans are divided on Joe Biden's response to Israel-Gaza conflict with more disapproving of the president's response than approving of it, according to the Pew Research Center.
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life with no parole
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life with no parole
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan teen who pleaded guilty last year to killing four of his classmates in a 2021 school shooting faces life in prison without parole when a judge hands down the sentence on Friday.
Honeywell to buy Global Access Solutions from Carrier in $4.95 billion cash deal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Honeywell to buy Global Access Solutions from Carrier in $4.95 billion cash deal
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Carrier Global Corporation said Friday it plans to sell its Global Access Solutions security business to Honeywell for $4.95 billion. Honeywell confirmed the deal in an all-cash transaction.
D.C. appeals court mostly upholds Trump gag order in federal elections subversion case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
D.C. appeals court mostly upholds Trump gag order in federal elections subversion case
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., appeals court Friday mostly upheld a gag order in Donald Trump's federal election subversion case but narrowed it to exclude Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Heavy rain, high winds to play havoc with weekend travel on Eastern Seaboard
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Heavy rain, high winds to play havoc with weekend travel on Eastern Seaboard
A swath of heavy rain and increasing winds will profoundly impact travel in the eastern part of the United States from Saturday night to Monday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Police arrest woman for allegedly trying to set fire to MLK's childhood home
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police arrest woman for allegedly trying to set fire to MLK's childhood home
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested a 26-year-old woman attempting to set fire to the childhood home of late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday.
House to probe universities after 'unacceptable' testimony on anti-Semitism
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House to probe universities after 'unacceptable' testimony on anti-Semitism
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The House Committee on Education and the Workforce will investigate policies and disciplinary procedures at higher learning institutions over allegations of anti-Semitism amid Israel's war with Hamas.
Blinken says 'gap' exists in Israel's promise to protect civilians and results in Gaza
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Blinken says 'gap' exists in Israel's promise to protect civilians and results in Gaza
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Antony Blinken said that there is a "gap" between Israel's stated goal of protecting civilians in Gaza and what they are seeing on the ground where civilians continue to make up the vast number of casualties.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former police chief sentenced to 11 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Former police chief sentenced to 11 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Biden announces $3B to "fast-track" nation's first high-speed rail line
Biden announces $3B to "fast-track" nation's first high-speed rail line
Prince Harry loses early fight against Mail on Sunday publisher
Prince Harry loses early fight against Mail on Sunday publisher
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life with no parole
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life with no parole
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement