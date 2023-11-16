Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 16, 2023 / 7:21 PM

Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex, 32, dead of accidental drug overdose

By Karen Butler
Dana Carvey is mourning the death of his son Dex. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Dana Carvey is mourning the death of his son Dex. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey announced on social media Thursday that his 32-year-old son, comedian Dex Carvey, has died of an accidental drug overdose.

"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years," Carvey wrote in his statement.

"He was extremely talented at many things -- music, art, film making, comedy -- and pursued them all passionately," the grieving father said. "We will miss him forever."

Deadline reported that Dex's girlfriend called 911 Wednesday night after he apparently locked himself in the bathroom.

He was unresponsive when help arrived and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

TMZ said an autopsy has been conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office, but the cause won't be determined until toxicology test results are available.

Dana and his wife, Paula, also are the parents of 30-year-old Thomas.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Maryanne Trump Barry
Member of the U.S. Third District Court, Judge Maryanne Barry Trump, testifies on Supreme Court Nominee Samuel Alito in Washington on January 12, 2006. Barry, a retired appeals court federal judge and the older sister of former President Donald Trump, died at the age of 86 on November 13. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Max orders Season 5 of 'Harley Quinn'
TV // 43 minutes ago
Max orders Season 5 of 'Harley Quinn'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Max said Thursday it has renewed its adult animated series, "Harley Quinn," for a fifth season.
Clive Owen's Sam Spade comes out of retirement in 'Monsieur Spade'
TV // 4 hours ago
Clive Owen's Sam Spade comes out of retirement in 'Monsieur Spade'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- AMC, AMC+ and AcornTV released the first trailer for "Monsieur Spade" on Thursday. Clive Owen stars as Sam Spade in the limited series premiering Jan. 14.
Meg Ryan's 'What Happens Later' to come to video-on-demand Nov. 28
Movies // 5 hours ago
Meg Ryan's 'What Happens Later' to come to video-on-demand Nov. 28
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street announced the video-on-demand premiere date for "What Happens Later" on Thursday. The Meg Ryan/David Duchovny rom-com comes home Nov. 28.
'First Omen' pic shows devilish beginnings
Movies // 5 hours ago
'First Omen' pic shows devilish beginnings
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios released the first photo from "The First Omen" on Thursday. The prequel to the antichrist franchise opens April 5 in theaters.
Jason Isaacs is Cary Grant in 'Archie' trailer
TV // 6 hours ago
Jason Isaacs is Cary Grant in 'Archie' trailer
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Britbox released the trailer for its four-part series "Archie" on Thursday. The series stars Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant and premieres Dec. 7.
Stray Kids share racer version of 'LaLaLaLa' dance video
Music // 6 hours ago
Stray Kids share racer version of 'LaLaLaLa' dance video
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a "Racer version" of its "LaLaLaLa" dance practice video.
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series gets photos, premiere date
TV // 7 hours ago
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series gets photos, premiere date
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a new series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, is coming to Prime Video.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' trailer: Walker Scobell sets out on quest
TV // 8 hours ago
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' trailer: Walker Scobell sets out on quest
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," a new show based on the Rick Riordan book series, is coming to Disney+.
'Ted' prequel series gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 8 hours ago
'Ted' prequel series gets teaser, premiere date
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Ted," a new series based on the "Ted" films from Seth MacFarlane, is coming to Peacock in January.
Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 9 hours ago
Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards will take place Thursday in Seville, Spain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli expecting first child: 'We're so grateful'
Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli expecting first child: 'We're so grateful'
Director John Woo says 'John Wick' films do 'much better job than me'
Director John Woo says 'John Wick' films do 'much better job than me'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement