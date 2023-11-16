Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex, 32, dead of accidental drug overdose

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey announced on social media Thursday that his 32-year-old son, comedian Dex Carvey, has died of an accidental drug overdose.

"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years," Carvey wrote in his statement.

"He was extremely talented at many things -- music, art, film making, comedy -- and pursued them all passionately," the grieving father said. "We will miss him forever."

Deadline reported that Dex's girlfriend called 911 Wednesday night after he apparently locked himself in the bathroom.