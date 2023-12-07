Son of N.D. Sen. Kevin Cramer involved in crash that killed deputy

The son of Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. (pictured in 2022), was involved in a deadly crash that killed a deputy, according to the lawmaker and the N.D. Highway Patrol. File Pool Photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Ian Cramer, the son of North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, was involved in a police chase Wednesday that resulted in the death of a deputy, according to Sen. Cramer and the N.D. Highway Patrol. "Earlier this evening, our 42-year-old son Ian was involved in a police chase which resulted in an accident that killed an officer," Cramer wrote in a statement posted to his website Wednesday. Advertisement

Cramer said his son suffers from mental health issues and had wanted to visit his deceased brother Ike while he was with his mother Kris.

"Ian suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations. Kris was with Ian when he insisted on going to his brother Ike. Ike died in 2018," Cramer said.

"Kris took Ian to the Sanford Health emergency room in Bismark. When she got out of our vehicle, Ian jumped into the driver's seat and fled," Cramer continued.

Cramer said his daughter assisted authorities in locating Ian.

"Our daughter was able to track the car through Kris' cellphone and lead officers to him in Mercer County, N.D.," Cramer said.

In a news release, N.D. Highway Patrol said troopers pursued the vehicle until it veered and crashed into a law enforcement vehicle.

"A Mercer County deputy was standing outside and behind the patrol vehicle when it was struck," the N.D. Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday.

The Highway Patrol said Ian Cramer was "taken to Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen, and then taken to Mercer County Jail in Stanton."

According to the Highway Patrol, charges are pending.