Dec. 7, 2023 / 5:07 PM

Son of N.D. Sen. Kevin Cramer involved in crash that killed deputy

By Patrick Hilsman
The son of Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. (pictured in 2022), was involved in a deadly crash that killed a deputy, according to the lawmaker and the N.D. Highway Patrol. File Pool Photo by Tom Williams/UPI
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Ian Cramer, the son of North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, was involved in a police chase Wednesday that resulted in the death of a deputy, according to Sen. Cramer and the N.D. Highway Patrol.

"Earlier this evening, our 42-year-old son Ian was involved in a police chase which resulted in an accident that killed an officer," Cramer wrote in a statement posted to his website Wednesday.

Cramer said his son suffers from mental health issues and had wanted to visit his deceased brother Ike while he was with his mother Kris.

"Ian suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations. Kris was with Ian when he insisted on going to his brother Ike. Ike died in 2018," Cramer said.

Related

"Kris took Ian to the Sanford Health emergency room in Bismark. When she got out of our vehicle, Ian jumped into the driver's seat and fled," Cramer continued.

Cramer said his daughter assisted authorities in locating Ian.

"Our daughter was able to track the car through Kris' cellphone and lead officers to him in Mercer County, N.D.," Cramer said.

In a news release, N.D. Highway Patrol said troopers pursued the vehicle until it veered and crashed into a law enforcement vehicle.

"A Mercer County deputy was standing outside and behind the patrol vehicle when it was struck," the N.D. Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday.

The Highway Patrol said Ian Cramer was "taken to Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen, and then taken to Mercer County Jail in Stanton."

According to the Highway Patrol, charges are pending.

Latest Headlines

Winter storm to bring travel trouble, more than foot of snow to Rockies
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Winter storm to bring travel trouble, more than foot of snow to Rockies
Snow in the Rockies will affect travel in and around cities such as Denver and Salt Lake City.
Amazon to stop accepting Venmo as payment option
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon to stop accepting Venmo as payment option
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- In a course reversal, Amazon announced Thursday that users can no longer add Venmo as a payment method and that as of Jan. 10, Venmo payments will not be accepted at checkout.
Trump says he will appeal judge's immunity ruling in federal election conspiracy case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump says he will appeal judge's immunity ruling in federal election conspiracy case
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Donald Trump will appeal U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's ruling that he has no immunity, and that could impact whether he goes to trial March 4 as currently scheduled for trying to overturn the 2020 election.
Lori Daybell arraigned in 2019 death of fourth husband
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lori Daybell arraigned in 2019 death of fourth husband
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Convicted Idaho murderer Lori Vallow Daybell was arraigned Thursday in Arizona in connection with the 2019 death of her fourth husband Charles Vallow.
Peach Fuzz is Pantone's 2024 color of the year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Peach Fuzz is Pantone's 2024 color of the year
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Pantone Color Institute Thursday named PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz the 2024 color of the year, describing it as a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of kindness and tenderness.
Fundraising lags for RNC, some state Republican parties
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fundraising lags for RNC, some state Republican parties
CLIVE, Iowa, Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee -- and some embattled state parties -- are dragging behind previous election cycles in fundraising weeks before the first primary voting for president in 2024.
3 men arrested, charged with environmental crimes in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
3 men arrested, charged with environmental crimes in Puerto Rico
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Three men charged with environmental violations for illegal construction and pollution in Puerto Rico's Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve were arrested Thursday, set to appear before a federal magistrate .i
Fifth, sixth Republican primary debates revealed for Iowa, New Hampshire
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fifth, sixth Republican primary debates revealed for Iowa, New Hampshire
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Republican Party will hold its fifth and sixth debates in Iowa and New Hampshire ahead of the first primaries.
House censures Jamaal Bowman for fire alarm pulling incident
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House censures Jamaal Bowman for fire alarm pulling incident
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The House voted Thursday to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling the fire alarm in the House office building in September.
Donald Trump attends civil business fraud trial as spectator
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump attends civil business fraud trial as spectator
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump appeared in court Thursday to sit in on his civil business fraud trial in New York.
