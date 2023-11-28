Former WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in deadly DUI crash

Former WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison, followed by eight years probation, for her role in a drunk-driving crash that killed another driver in central Florida. Photo courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Former WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison Monday in a drunk-driving crash that killed another driver in central Florida. Sytch, 50, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, will also face eight years probation when she is released. Advertisement

"A precious life was lost that tragic day and I'm so incredibly sorry for that," Sytch told the court Monday before she was sentenced. "I would ask that you give me the opportunity to atone for what I've done and then to be released to society to contribute to it in the most positive way possible."

Sytch was driving a sedan on March 25, 2022, in Ormond Beach where she crashed into a stopped vehicle driven by Julian Lasseter, 75, who died from his injuries, prosecutors said. Lasseter's car was also pushed into another vehicle that injured three people.

According to court documents, Sytch's blood-alcohol content was between 0.32 and 0.36, which is four times the legal limit. There was also marijuana in her system. The police report said Sytch was speeding and that officers found an open bottle of vodka in her car.

In August, Sytch pleaded no contest to one count of DUI manslaughter; driving while license suspended; four counts of DUI with damage to person; and two counts of DUI with damage to property. She had been arrested for drunk driving on six previous occasions.

While prosecutors called Sytch a "danger to society" and sought the maximum penalty of 25 years in prison for repeated offenses, Sytch's attorneys said she has mental health issues.

"If I could bring Mr. Lasseter back and take his place I would in an instant," Sytch told the court Monday. She said the death of her fiancé in 2005 contributed to her problems.

"What followed was a huge trend of mistakes that I should have learned from."