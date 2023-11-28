Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 28, 2023 / 12:34 AM

Former WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in deadly DUI crash

By Sheri Walsh
Former WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison, followed by eight years probation, for her role in a drunk-driving crash that killed another driver in central Florida. Photo courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff's Office
Former WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison, followed by eight years probation, for her role in a drunk-driving crash that killed another driver in central Florida. Photo courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Former WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison Monday in a drunk-driving crash that killed another driver in central Florida.

Sytch, 50, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, will also face eight years probation when she is released.

Advertisement

"A precious life was lost that tragic day and I'm so incredibly sorry for that," Sytch told the court Monday before she was sentenced. "I would ask that you give me the opportunity to atone for what I've done and then to be released to society to contribute to it in the most positive way possible."

Sytch was driving a sedan on March 25, 2022, in Ormond Beach where she crashed into a stopped vehicle driven by Julian Lasseter, 75, who died from his injuries, prosecutors said. Lasseter's car was also pushed into another vehicle that injured three people.

Related

According to court documents, Sytch's blood-alcohol content was between 0.32 and 0.36, which is four times the legal limit. There was also marijuana in her system. The police report said Sytch was speeding and that officers found an open bottle of vodka in her car.

Advertisement

In August, Sytch pleaded no contest to one count of DUI manslaughter; driving while license suspended; four counts of DUI with damage to person; and two counts of DUI with damage to property. She had been arrested for drunk driving on six previous occasions.

While prosecutors called Sytch a "danger to society" and sought the maximum penalty of 25 years in prison for repeated offenses, Sytch's attorneys said she has mental health issues.

"If I could bring Mr. Lasseter back and take his place I would in an instant," Sytch told the court Monday. She said the death of her fiancé in 2005 contributed to her problems.

"What followed was a huge trend of mistakes that I should have learned from."

Latest Headlines

CBP seizes $2.7 million worth of methamphetamine at Texas border crossing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CBP seizes $2.7 million worth of methamphetamine at Texas border crossing
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas seized 302 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $2.7 million at the Columbia-Solidarity Bridge, officials announced Monday.
Rosalynn Carter lies in repose in Atlanta; former President Jimmy Carter to attend memorial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rosalynn Carter lies in repose in Atlanta; former President Jimmy Carter to attend memorial
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Hundreds honored former first lady Rosalynn Carter on Monday as she lay in repose in Atlanta. Former President Jimmy Carter, who is 99 years old, is expected to attend her memorial Tuesday.
Donald Trump will return to testify in New York civil fraud trial, lawyers say
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Donald Trump will return to testify in New York civil fraud trial, lawyers say
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Donald Trump said Monday they will call the former president to the witness stand again in the closing days of his ongoing $250 million fraud trial in New York state court.
University of North Carolina shooting suspect deemed unfit to stand trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
University of North Carolina shooting suspect deemed unfit to stand trial
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The doctoral student charged with the murder of a University of North Carolina associate professor in August is incapable of standing trial due to mental illness, a judge ruled Monday.
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House holiday season decorations Monday, which include 98 Christmas trees and nearly 15,000 feet of ribbon centered on the theme, "Magic, Wonder and Joy of the Holidays."
Biden launches new White House supply chain council with aim to reduce inflation
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden launches new White House supply chain council with aim to reduce inflation
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday announced dozens of new policy initiatives designed to strengthen the U.S. supply chain while lowering prices for inflation-weary American consumers.
Coldest air of season so far to grip eastern U.S. prior to December
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Coldest air of season so far to grip eastern U.S. prior to December
The first big blast of cold air will continue to settle into the East into Wednesday and will not only be responsible for some of the lowest temperatures so far but also some of the first freezes of the season for some.
Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A suspect in Saturday's shooting in Vermont that injured three 20-year-old Palestinian men attending U.S. universities pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder Monday.
Man opens emergency exit, jumps from plane at New Orleans airport gate
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man opens emergency exit, jumps from plane at New Orleans airport gate
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A man who appeared disoriented opened an emergency exit door on a stationary aircraft at New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport and jumped to the ground, authorities said Monday.
Daily record of 2.9M air travelers recorded Sunday, capping busy holiday week
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Daily record of 2.9M air travelers recorded Sunday, capping busy holiday week
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Nearly 3 million holiday travelers flowed through the nation's airports on Sunday, breaking a single-day record, the Transportation Security Administration reported. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

11 more Israeli hostages released by Hamas captors as truce extended
11 more Israeli hostages released by Hamas captors as truce extended
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
U.S. captures 5 in attempted pirating of commercial ship in Gulf of Aden
U.S. captures 5 in attempted pirating of commercial ship in Gulf of Aden
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
Biden launches new White House supply chain council with aim to reduce inflation
Biden launches new White House supply chain council with aim to reduce inflation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement