Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2023 / 3:53 PM

Police: Probe into fiery crash at U.S.-Canada border may take 'some time'

By Don Jacobson
A screengrab from security camera footage at the Rainbow Bridge U.S.-Canada border crossing shows a white car (top center) going airborne after striking a concrete barrier on Wednesday. Two occupants of the vehicle died in what is now thought to be a bizarre traffic accident. Image provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection
A screengrab from security camera footage at the Rainbow Bridge U.S.-Canada border crossing shows a white car (top center) going airborne after striking a concrete barrier on Wednesday. Two occupants of the vehicle died in what is now thought to be a bizarre traffic accident. Image provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- New York authorities investigating an incident in which a car went airborne, crashed and exploded at a U.S.-Canada border crossing said Thursday it may take "some time" to determine all the facts in the bizarre case.

Two people inside the vehicle died in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, N.Y., early Wednesday, one of the busiest U.S.-Canadian crossings spanning the two nations.

Advertisement

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent sustained minor injuries in what now appears to be a violent traffic accident.

Security camera video of the incident posted by the CPB shows a car sailing through the air a high rate of speed after apparently vaulting over a concrete barrier before disappearing from the frame.

Related

After the FBI ruled out terrorism as a possible cause late Wednesday, the probe was handed over to the Niagara Falls. N.Y., Police Department as a traffic incident.

Department spokesman John Faso said Thursday the two occupants of the vehicle have not yet positively identified and warned the investigation into what caused the fiery crash is likely to be drawn out.

"We have not made positive identification nor notification yet." he said in a statement issued to media outlets, adding, "this is obviously a very, very complex situation. Our crash management unit has been working since late yesterday afternoon and they're still working on it, and it's going to take quite some time."

Advertisement

Jim Diodati, mayor of Niagara Falls, Ontario, on the Canadian side of the Rainbow Bridge, told the CBC on Thursday he expected the span to reopen for traffic cross-border traffic shortly.

He cited mistaken initial reports the incident was terror-related in causing fear among border-area residents.

"We were on a real emotional roller-coaster all day as details were coming in and they were not all accurate, especially for border towns where there's family and friends on both sides of the border," he said. "People live on one side and work on the other ... we just thought, you gotta be kidding."

While not officially identified, several media reports have indicated the two occupants of the vehicle were a married couple who were heading to Toronto to see a concert by the rock band KISS but, when the show was canceled, instead stopped at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

Advertisement

The crash was so violent that only the engine of the car was left, New York Gov. Kathy Hochel said Wednesday, adding that one of the people in the vehicle was a resident of western New York.

Latest Headlines

Bidens make calls to military families, visit Nantucket firehouse on Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bidens make calls to military families, visit Nantucket firehouse on Thanksgiving
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden placed Thanksgiving holiday calls to U.S. military families stationed around the world and paid a visit to a firehouse on Nantucket Island on Thursday.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in 'adult survivors' suit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in 'adult survivors' suit
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams faced accusations of sexual assault and battery on Thursday after being summoned in connection with a complaint filed under the provisions of New York State's Adult Survivors Act.
Gov. Beshear issues state of emergency in Kentucky after derailment
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gov. Beshear issues state of emergency in Kentucky after derailment
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a multiple freight car-train derailment in Rockcastle County on Wednesday.
Ohio's Bill Johnson leaves Congress to lead Youngstown State University
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ohio's Bill Johnson leaves Congress to lead Youngstown State University
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio has announced his retirement from the House and will become president of Youngstown State University.
Ron DeSantis PAC CEO resigns
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ron DeSantis PAC CEO resigns
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The head of the largest super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron Desantis's bid for president has quit. Chris Jankowski, CEO of Never Back Down, said his resignation was effective immediately.
Scammers don't take break for holidays, experts warn
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Scammers don't take break for holidays, experts warn
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Scammers see the holiday season as prime time to part you from your money. And with advanced technologies, like artificial intelligence, readily available, it's easier than ever.
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul worked to "dial down the temperature" Wednesday, saying there's no indication of a terrorist attack after two people died in an explosion on the Rainbow Bridge.
House ethics committee declines to investigate Rep. Jamaal Bowman over fire alarm
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
House ethics committee declines to investigate Rep. Jamaal Bowman over fire alarm
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee has declined to initiate an investigation of Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who was charged with a misdemeanor violation for pulling a fire alarm during a key Congressional vote in September.
Will new Atlantic storm form as end of hurricane season nears?
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Will new Atlantic storm form as end of hurricane season nears?
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and AccuWeather meteorologists say there is a chance for a storm to form in the central part of the basin prior to the season's official end.
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The wife of a Republican Iowa official was found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud in an attempt to help her husband get elected to Congress in 2020.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

German police raid homes of Hamas members in crackdown on 'glorification of terror'
German police raid homes of Hamas members in crackdown on 'glorification of terror'
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
Border Patrol stops Romanian families from crossing into U.S. from Canada
Border Patrol stops Romanian families from crossing into U.S. from Canada
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
Gov. Beshear issues state of emergency in Kentucky after derailment
Gov. Beshear issues state of emergency in Kentucky after derailment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement