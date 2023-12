Hunter Biden has been indicted on nine tax-related charges, the Justice Department said Thursday. File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The special counsel who has been investigating Hunter Biden announced Thursday that he has filed a second indictment against the president's son, charing him with nine tax-related offenses. The 56-page indictment was returned Thursday by a federal grand jury, charging Biden with three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses on accusations of failing to pay his taxes and file his tax returns and filing fraudulent tax returns. Advertisement

Hunter Biden "engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019," Special counsel David Weiss wrote in the indictment.

The court document states that between 2016 and 2020, Biden earned more than $7 million in gross income and received about $1.2 million in financial support that prosecutors accuse the president's son of using to fund an extravagant lifestyle.

"Between 2016 and Oct. 15, 2020, the defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars clothing and other items of a personal nature," the indictment states. "In short, everything but his taxes."

Advertisement

If convicted, Biden faces a maximum penalty of 17 years in prison, the Justice Department told UPI in a release.

This is a developing story