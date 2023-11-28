Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 28, 2023 / 11:23 AM

Hunter Biden agrees to publicly testify in House impeachment inquiry

By Clyde Hughes
Hunter Biden agreed Tuesday to testify in front of a House committee publicly. File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI
Hunter Biden agreed Tuesday to testify in front of a House committee publicly. File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's attorney on Tuesday said he has agreed to testify in front of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee but only in public.

In a letter to Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell said his client will participate in the hearings on Dec. 13 -- the date set by the committee -- or "any date in December that we can arrange."

Advertisement

Lowell, downplayed the investigation as an "empty" waste of government resources but said an open hearing would prevent "selective leaks, manipulated transcripts, doctored exhibits, or one-sided press statements."

"We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public," Lowell wrote. "We therefore propose opening the door.

Related

Comer, though, rejected the idea of the younger Biden testifying in public initially and called on him Tuesday to abide by a closed-door hearing, setting up a showdown before the testimony even starts.

"Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else," Comer said. "That won't stand with House Republicans. Our lawfully issued subpoena to Hunter Biden requires him to appear for a deposition on Dec 13. We expect full cooperation with our subpoena for a deposition but also agree that Hunter Biden should have the opportunity to testify in a public setting at a future date."

Advertisement

Comer had issued a wide range of subpoenas on Nov. 8 targeting Hunter Biden, his brother James Biden, and his business associate Rob Walker. The committee called for James Biden on Dec. 6 and Walker on Wednesday.

At the time the committee said it had obtained financial reports showing members of the Biden family set up shell companies to hide payments to "foreign adversaries," with many established while Joe Biden was serving as vice president.

White House spokesman Ian Sams, however, countered that the inquiry had "turned up no evidence to support their outlandish allegations of bribery and 'high crimes and misdemeanors,' which they claim are motivating their open-ended 'impeachment inquiry.'"

Latest Headlines

CIA director in Qatar to push for expansion of Gaza-Israel hostage release deal
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
CIA director in Qatar to push for expansion of Gaza-Israel hostage release deal
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- CIA Director William Burns visited Qatar to sit down with his Middle East counterparts for talks aimed at a comprehensive peace deal between Israel and Hamas that would secure the release of additional hostages in Gaza.
Koch family-backed PAC endorses Nikki Haley for president
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Koch family-backed PAC endorses Nikki Haley for president
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The political action committee founded by the influential Koch brothers endorsed Nikki Haley for president on Tuesday.
Lawsuits target first religious public charter school in U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lawsuits target first religious public charter school in U.S.
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The approval of taxpayer funding for the nation's first religious public charter school has split Oklahoma officials and religious liberty advocacy groups over its constitutionality.
First of three U.S. military flights carrying humanitarian aid set to arrive in Gaza
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First of three U.S. military flights carrying humanitarian aid set to arrive in Gaza
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The first of three U.S. military aircraft carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza was scheduled to touch down Tuesday in Egypt's North Sinai, the White House said.
Jimmy Carter, past four first ladies to attend service for Rosalynn Carter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jimmy Carter, past four first ladies to attend service for Rosalynn Carter
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A tribute will be held Tuesday in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter during a second day of memorials across Georgia to honor the former first lady's life and legacy before her burial on Wednesday.
Immigration officials reduce legal entries in Texas, Arizona to address illegal crossings
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Immigration officials reduce legal entries in Texas, Arizona to address illegal crossings
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. authorities are reassigning border agents to cover more porous areas of the Mexican-American line in an effort to slow illegal crossings, immigration officials said.
America's relationship with Germany solid, but differences over China creep in
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
America's relationship with Germany solid, but differences over China creep in
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Newly released results of a research project show relations between Americans and Germans are good, despite the trans-Atlantic alliance being tested by high tension world events. But cracks emerge over China.
Former WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in deadly DUI crash
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in deadly DUI crash
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Former WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison Monday for a drunk-driving crash that killed another driver in central Florida.
CBP seizes $2.7 million worth of methamphetamine at Texas border crossing
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
CBP seizes $2.7 million worth of methamphetamine at Texas border crossing
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas seized 302 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $2.7 million at the Columbia-Solidarity Bridge, officials announced Monday.
Rosalynn Carter lies in repose in Atlanta; former President Jimmy Carter to attend memorial
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rosalynn Carter lies in repose in Atlanta; former President Jimmy Carter to attend memorial
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Hundreds honored former first lady Rosalynn Carter on Monday as she lay in repose in Atlanta. Former President Jimmy Carter, who is 99 years old, is expected to attend her memorial Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
Former WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in deadly DUI crash
Former WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in deadly DUI crash
Jimmy Carter, past four first ladies to attend service for Rosalynn Carter
Jimmy Carter, past four first ladies to attend service for Rosalynn Carter
Man opens emergency exit, jumps from plane at New Orleans airport gate
Man opens emergency exit, jumps from plane at New Orleans airport gate
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement