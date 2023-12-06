Trending
Dec. 6, 2023 / 4:50 PM

Suspected shooter dead after multiple victims reported in shooting at UNLV, police say

By Sheri Walsh
Multiple victims are reported in a shooting at Beam Hall and at the Student Union on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, according to police, who say the suspect is dead. Photo courtesy of UNLV
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Multiple victims are reported in a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to police, who say the suspected shooter is dead.

The shooting was first reported Wednesday in a UNLV alert to students and staff, warning of shots fired near Beam Hall, which is home to the university's Lee Business School.

"University Police responding to a report of shots fired in BEH evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT," UNLV wrote in its initial post, just before noon.

Police then reported additional shots fired in the Student Union, which is across the street from the business school.

"We are responding to preliminary reports of an active shooter on the campus of UNLV near Beam Hall," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a post shortly after noon on X, formerly Twitter. "There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon."

Less than an hour later, police provided an update, saying the suspect was dead.

"The suspect has been located and is deceased," police said, adding that they are evacuating the buildings one at a time.

One student described what she heard before being evacuated, saying there were "about 200 kids all in one space" and that "a lot of people were panicking."

"They had guns, we all walked out of the building hands up," the student who did not give her name told KVVU. "They evacuated us out of the student union. We walked past one of the windows, the window was shot through, glass everywhere."

UNLV urged students, staff and visitors to continue to shelter-in-place in every building until police arrive.

The school also announced that all "UNLV and NSHE institutions statewide are closed for the remainder of the day."

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo issued a statement, saying he is monitoring the situation.

"My office is in constant communication with LVMPD, UNLV and all emergency response partners," Lombardo said.

"If you are on campus, please continue to follow their instructions as the campus is evacuated."

