Dec. 6, 2023 / 12:08 PM

Suspect arrested in connection with string of Texas shootings that killed 6

By Clyde Hughes
Police arrested a man Tuesday night in connecting with six deaths and three injuries at multiple locations in Austin and San Antonio. File Photo by Simaah/Pixabay
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said Wednesday that a suspect was arrested in connection with a string of shootings that left six people dead and three more injured.

The suspect, identified as Shane James, was charged with capital murder for his alleged involvement with the string of shootings that spanned two cities in eight hours on Tuesday.

"Based on the information obtained over the course of these investigations, we strongly believe one suspect is responsible for all of the incidents," Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson said Tuesday night.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was booked into the Travis County Jail Tuesday night with additional charges pending.

Police said the "string of homicides" left two dead in San Antonio and four dead in Austin, while two police officers were injured by gunshots.

Henderson said the suspect was taken into custody after he crashed the vehicle he was driving while trying to escape a shootout with a police officer that left him with "multiple gunshot wounds."

Austin Police said they spotted the suspect near the Austin Loop during a burglary investigation where one officer was injured from an exchange of gunfire. The suspect then led officers on a high-speed chase where the suspect eventually wrecked his vehicle.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office said they found two people who died from gunshot wounds in San Antonio in what authorities called a "grisly" crime scene.

In Austin, authorities said they believe the suspect was involved in four different shooting locations, killing four and injuring three others. Two of the three injured were police officers.

An officer was shot and injured near Northeast Early College High School and two hours later police responded to a location where a man and woman were shot dead. That was followed by another by a cyclist reporting that he had been shot and then the burglary of a home.

Police found two dead gunshot victims at the burglarized home, which led to the chase of the suspect and eventual arrest, police said.

