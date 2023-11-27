Trending
Nov. 27, 2023 / 8:49 PM

Donald Trump will return to testify in New York civil fraud trial, lawyers say

By Don Jacobson
Former President Donald Trump, shown in the New York courtroom of Judge Arthur Engoron on Nov. 6, will return to the stand on Dec. 11 as a witness in his own defense, his lawyers revealed Monday. File Photo by Brendan McDermid/UPI/Pool
Former President Donald Trump, shown in the New York courtroom of Judge Arthur Engoron on Nov. 6, will return to the stand on Dec. 11 as a witness in his own defense, his lawyers revealed Monday. File Photo by Brendan McDermid/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Donald Trump said Monday they will call the former president to the witness stand again in the closing days of his ongoing $250 million fraud trial in New York state court.

Defense Attorney Chris Kise told Judge Arthur Engoron that Trump likely will be called as the last witness in his own defense on Dec. 11, ABC News and NBC News reported.

Trump previously testified as a prosecution witness earlier this month as New York Attorney General Letitia James seeks to impose damages of $250 million for alleged fraud she claims inflated Donald Trump's wealth by $2.2 billion.

During the trial's first phase in September, Engoron issued a summary ruling determining Trump's real estate business enriched itself by inflating the value of his real estate, including his hotels and golf clubs.

In his comments to the judge on Monday, Kise indicated the former president's son, Eric Trump, also will take stand as a defense witness and is currently slated to testify on Dec. 6. Eric Trump, likewise, was called earlier as a prosecution witness.

Meanwhile on Monday, Trump's attorneys filed documents in New York state appellate court arguing the former president isn't responsible for what court officials say are are "hundreds of threatening, harassing, disparaging and antisemitic messages" directed toward Engoron and his law clerk, Alison Greenfield.

In making his case against a limited gag order on Trump in the case, defense lawyer Clifford Robert said the attacks were not, in fact, caused by a social media post Trump made in which he claimed without evidence that Greenfield is "running" the case and linking her to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

"Respondents' sole cognizable justification for the Gag Orders is that an unknown third party may react in a hostile or offensive manner to Petitioners' speech," Robert wrote, asserting there is "no indication" Trump has "any connection" or exercises any control over others' behavior, which he does "not condone."

Donald Trump appears in NYC court for civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media when he arrives for the opening of his civil fraud trial in New York City on October 2, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

University of North Carolina shooting suspect deemed unfit to stand trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
University of North Carolina shooting suspect deemed unfit to stand trial
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The doctoral student charged with the murder of a University of North Carolina associate professor in August is incapable of standing trial due to mental illness, a judge ruled Monday.
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House holiday season decorations Monday, which include 98 Christmas trees and nearly 15,000 feet of ribbon centered on the theme, "Magic, Wonder and Joy of the Holidays."
Biden launches new White House supply chain council with aim to reduce inflation
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden launches new White House supply chain council with aim to reduce inflation
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday announced dozens of new policy initiatives designed to strengthen the U.S. supply chain while lowering prices for inflation-weary American consumers.
Coldest air of season so far to grip eastern U.S. prior to December
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coldest air of season so far to grip eastern U.S. prior to December
The first big blast of cold air will continue to settle into the East into Wednesday and will not only be responsible for some of the lowest temperatures so far but also some of the first freezes of the season for some.
Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A suspect in Saturday's shooting in Vermont that injured three 20-year-old Palestinian men attending U.S. universities pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder Monday.
Man opens emergency exit, jumps from plane at New Orleans airport gate
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man opens emergency exit, jumps from plane at New Orleans airport gate
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A man who appeared disoriented opened an emergency exit door on a stationary aircraft at New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport and jumped to the ground, authorities said Monday.
Daily record of 2.9M air travelers recorded Sunday, capping busy holiday week
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Daily record of 2.9M air travelers recorded Sunday, capping busy holiday week
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Nearly 3 million holiday travelers flowed through the nation's airports on Sunday, breaking a single-day record, the Transportation Security Administration reported. 
Real deal: 'Authentic' is Merriam-Webster 2023 Word of Year
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Real deal: 'Authentic' is Merriam-Webster 2023 Word of Year
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authentic, a word that has shown up everywhere from discussions on identity to artificial intelligence, is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year for 2023, the publisher said on Monday.
Congress returns to tug-of-war over budget, aid for Israel, Ukraine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Congress returns to tug-of-war over budget, aid for Israel, Ukraine
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A divided Congress returns to work Monday, facing a debate over the national budget, with aid for Israel, Ukraine and Palestinians in the balance.
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden will not attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, this year, including the world leaders' summit Friday and Saturday in Dubai.
