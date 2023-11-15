Trending
Nov. 15, 2023 / 11:58 AM

Donald Trump moves for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case, alleges bias

By Joe Fisher
Former President Donald Trump speaks as he exits the courtroom after he testifies in his civil fraud trial at State Supreme Court on November 6, in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump filed a motion Wednesday to have his civil fraud case in New York thrown out, alleging that the judge and his clerk are biased.

In a 30-page filing, Trump's attorneys allege that Judge Arthur Engoron and clerk Allison Greenfield have "tainted" the proceedings, The Daily Beast reported. They said a mistrial is the only way to "salvage what is left of the rule of law."

"This appearance of bias threatens both defendants' rights and the integrity of the judiciary as an institution," the filing said. "Greenfield's unprecedented role in the trial and extensive, public partisan activities, would cause even a casual observer to question the court's partiality."

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against the Trump Organization, rebuked Trump's effort to move for a mistrial. She said he is "trying to dismiss the truth and the facts."

"Donald Trump is now being held accountable for the years of fraud he committed," a spokesperson for the attorney general said. "He can keep trying to distract from his fraud, but the truth always comes out."

Trump has often been at odds with Engoron and increasingly directed his ire toward Greenfield. Earlier this month, Engoron issued a gag order against Trump and his legal team, barring them from making comments about confidential communications between the judge and his staff. The gag order was later expanded to include Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr.

Engoron issued the order, citing threats that have flooded his office since the trial began. Trump has been fined more than once for violating the order.

"Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I will not tolerate them under any circumstances," Engoron said.

On the witness stand, Trump made several comments alleging Engoron had a bias against him. He became defensive shortly after being sworn in last week, saying the prosecutors, district attorneys and others were all "Trump haters."

"The judge will rule against me because he will always rule against me," Trump went on to say.

The Trump Organization has been charged with committing criminal tax fraud by inflating the values of its properties. It faces up to $250 million in damages.

Donald Trump appears in NYC court for civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media when he arrives for the opening of his civil fraud trial in New York City on October 2, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.5% in October; largest drop since April 2020
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.5% in October; largest drop since April 2020
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. wholesale prices posted their largest drop in more than three years last month, according to data shared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.
N.J. first lady Tammy Murphy announces bid for Senate seat
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
N.J. first lady Tammy Murphy announces bid for Senate seat
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy launched a campaign Wednesday for the U.S. Senate seat held by the federally criminally indicted Sen. Bob Menendez.
Salman Rushdie receives 'Disturbing the Peace' Award in secret NYC appearance
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Salman Rushdie receives 'Disturbing the Peace' Award in secret NYC appearance
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Award-winning author Salman Rushdie made a surprise appearance in New York City to receive the "Disturbing the Peace" award from Vaclav Havel Foundation.
Biden judicial nominee would be first Muslim American on federal appeals court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden judicial nominee would be first Muslim American on federal appeals court
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his intent to fill spots on two federal appeals courts including a candidate who would be the first Muslim American to lead a U.S. Circuit Court.
Portland Public Schools close for ninth day as teachers seek new contract
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Portland Public Schools close for ninth day as teachers seek new contract
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Portland Public Schools were closed for the ninth straight day Wednesday as teachers remained on strike.
Average cost of Thanksgiving dinner down 4.5% in 2023
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Average cost of Thanksgiving dinner down 4.5% in 2023
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Thanksgiving dinner in 2023 is expected to cost 4.5% less than last year, but the holiday feast remains 25% higher than its average price five years ago, according to an annual survey released Wednesday.
Joe Biden in San Francisco for high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Joe Biden in San Francisco for high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will hold a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, as the two leaders attend this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.
Wisconsin caregiver guilty of 'intentional homicide' with lethal dose of eye drops
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Wisconsin caregiver guilty of 'intentional homicide' with lethal dose of eye drops
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman has been found guilty Tuesday of first-degree intentional homicide.for killing a friend and dependent with a lethal dose of eye drops.
Los Angeles' fire-damaged interstate will not be torn down
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Los Angeles' fire-damaged interstate will not be torn down
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Interstate 10 in downtown Los Angeles, which was damaged in a large arson fire over the weekend, will not be torn down and could open to traffic in a few weeks.
Coast Guard searches for missing Carnival cruise ship passenger
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Coast Guard searches for missing Carnival cruise ship passenger
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a Louisiana passenger, from the Carnival Glory cruise ship, who is believed to have jumped overboard as the ship traveled between New Orleans and Montego Bay, Jamaica
