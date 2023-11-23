Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2023 / 1:15 AM

DeSantis PAC CEO resigns

By Mark Moran
Florida Governor and Republican candidate for President, Ron DeSantis, speaks at the Florida Freedom Summit at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Florida on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Florida Governor and Republican candidate for President, Ron DeSantis, speaks at the Florida Freedom Summit at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Florida on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The head of the largest super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron Desantis's bid for president has quit. Chris Jankowski, CEO of Never Back Down, said his resignation was effective immediately.

The New York Times first reported the resignation.

Advertisement

Jankowski's move comes amid uncertainty and infighting between the PAC and DeSantis' campaign leaders. The latest incident occurred when attack ads that the DeSantis' camp ran targeting United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley backfired, according to public opinion polls.

"Never Back Down's main goal and sole focus has been to elect Governor Ron DeSantis as President. Given the current environment it has become untenable for me to deliver on the shared goal and that goes well beyond a difference of strategic opinion," Jankowski wrote in a statement to CBS News.

Related

It is the latest in a string of events that have caused tension within the campaign and its PAC, including an incident last week at Never Back Down's headquarters in Atlanta when a terse conversation between strategist Jeff Roe and DeSantis supporter Scott Wagner escalated into a shouting match over the direction the PAC was heading. DeSantis' allies have been critical of the PAC's strategy and the way it has been run.

Advertisement

DeSantis recently secured the endorsement of Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. The state holds the GOPs first in the nation straw poll, but DeSantis trails former President Donald Trump there and in other key states, as well. DeSantis is effectively competing with Haley for second place in the Iowa caucuses.

"For the future of our country I support and pray Ron DeSantis is our 47th president," Jankowski added.

PACs are typically used to pay for high dollar media buys including TV and radio ads which become astronomically expensive during presidential campaigns, and PACs don't face federal limits on fundraising the way the campaigns themselves do, allowing them to raise as much money as they can and spend it as they see fit.

While prohibited from direct coordination with the presidential campaign, Never Back Down has often featured DeSantis as a "special guest" on bus tours, door knocking events and other grassroots get-out-the-vote efforts in politically sensitive states.

A separate PAC, Fight Right, was formed as an alternative to Never Back Down, and has spent about $1 million on ads attacking Haley in early caucus and primary states.

Jankowski's departure also comes on the heels of money problems that have forced DeSantis to change campaign managers and lay off a third of his campaign staff in recent weeks.

Advertisement

The latest campaign reporting period shows that as of June, Never Back Down had about $97 million on hand, which is the most recent figure available.

Latest Headlines

Scammers don't take break for holidays, experts warn
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Scammers don't take break for holidays, experts warn
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Scammers see the holiday season as prime time to part you from your money. And with advanced technologies, like artificial intelligence, readily available, it's easier than ever.
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul worked to "dial down the temperature" Wednesday, saying there's no indication of a terrorist attack after two people died in an explosion on the Rainbow Bridge.
House ethics committee declines to investigate Rep. Jamaal Bowman over fire alarm
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House ethics committee declines to investigate Rep. Jamaal Bowman over fire alarm
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee has declined to initiate an investigation of Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who was charged with a misdemeanor violation for pulling a fire alarm during a key Congressional vote in September.
Will new Atlantic storm form as end of hurricane season nears?
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Will new Atlantic storm form as end of hurricane season nears?
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and AccuWeather meteorologists say there is a chance for a storm to form in the central part of the basin prior to the season's official end.
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The wife of a Republican Iowa official was found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud in an attempt to help her husband get elected to Congress in 2020.
Border Patrol stops Romanian families from crossing into U.S. from Canada
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Border Patrol stops Romanian families from crossing into U.S. from Canada
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it captured 20 Romanian nationals illegally crossing from Canada into the United States.
California lawmakers ask NASA not to cut Mars budget
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
California lawmakers ask NASA not to cut Mars budget
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Many in California's Congressional delegation have asked NASA and Administrator Bill Nelson to rethink the space agency's budget cuts that they believe will cost jobs and scientific advances in a letter released on Wedne
14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Colorado Supreme Court will hear the appeals of a lower court judge's ruling to keep Donald Trump on the ballot in 2024.
First time unemployment claims fall to 209,000
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
First time unemployment claims fall to 209,000
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The rollercoaster ride of those filing the first time for unemployment benefits continued on Wednesday, with a seasonally adjusted 209,000 making initial claims last week, 24,000 fewer than the week before.
Pilot dead after small plane crashes into Texas shopping center
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Pilot dead after small plane crashes into Texas shopping center
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed into the parking lot of a shopping center in Texas resulting in the death of the pilot, according to local police.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 in critical condition
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 in critical condition
New Mexico Air Force Base issues 'all clear' after active shooter lock down
New Mexico Air Force Base issues 'all clear' after active shooter lock down
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement