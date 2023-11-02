Florida Sen. Rick Scott endorses Trump over Gov. DeSantis for president

1 of 2 | Former President Donald Trump (L, 2017) picked up an endorsement from Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) on Thursday. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Thursday endorsed former President Donald Trump over his home-state Gov. Ron DeSantis. Scott made the endorsement of the criminally indicted former president in an op-ed published in Newsweek. Advertisement

Describing many things he said he believes are going wrong in America under President Joe Biden, Scott opened the op-ed by describing America as having "an open border with terrorists, criminals, and drugs pouring into our country."

He said putting Trump back in the White House would return America to a position of strength and make it "the undisputed moral leader of the free world."

Despite the former president's ongoing legal complications on a range of issues, Scott summed up his reasons for endorsing Trump.

"Republican voters are making their voices heard loud and clear. They want to return to the leadership of Donald Trump," Scott wrote.

Scott's endorsement came as Florida Republicans will gather in Orlando Saturday for an event billed as the Freedom Summit, which is scheduled to feature both Trump and DeSantis.

More than half of Florida's Republican delegation has endorsed Trump, who holds a double digit lead in Republican presidential primary polls.