Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2023 / 1:15 PM

Bidens make calls to military families, visit Nantucket firehouse on Thanksgiving

By Don Jacobson
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday en route to their Thanksgiving holiday destination of Nantucket, Mass. Photo by Oliver Contreras/EPA-EFE/Pool
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday en route to their Thanksgiving holiday destination of Nantucket, Mass. Photo by Oliver Contreras/EPA-EFE/Pool

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden placed Thanksgiving holiday calls to U.S. military families stationed around the world and paid a visit to a firehouse on Nantucket Island on Thursday.

After arriving at the Massachusetts island Tuesday night aboard Air Force One, the Bidens continued their decades-long tradition of spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket Thursday while staying at a vacation home owned by private equity billionaire David Rubenstein.

Advertisement

The first couple began their Thanksgiving Day activities with a call-in to NBC's broadcast of the 97th Macy's Day Parade in New York, saying, "We have to remind ourselves how blessed we are to live it the greatest nation on the face of the Earth," and urging Americans with differing political views to "stop the rancor.

"We have to bring the nation together," Joe Biden said. "We have to treat each other with a little bit of decency."

Related

Shortly thereafter, the Bidens called units from each branch of the U.S. military stationed around the world, to thank them and their families for their service to the country.

Advertisement

Among the units they called were the Army's 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team based in Grafenwoehr, Germany, the U.S. Marine Corps Operations Center at the Pentagon, the Navy's USS John C. Stennis at Newport News, Va., and the Air Force's 28th Operational Weather Squadron at Shaw AFB in South Carolina.

The Bidens then drove in a motorcade to the Nantucket Fire Department. The first lady was seen carrying two pie boxes with purple ribbons into the brick-built fire station, and after reemerging, Joe Biden inspected a fire engine and talked to a firefighter.

As they prepared to head back to the vacation home, the president briefly answered a handful of shouted questions from reporters, including a query on when the world could expected a negotiated cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas could begin in Gaza.

"I'm not prepared to give an update until it's done," he said, adding that he is "keeping my fingers crossed" that a 3-year-old American girl currently held hostage by Hamas would be released as part of the cease-fire agreement.

Under the deal, some of an estimated 300 Palestinian women and children now being held in Israeli prisons are to be released in exchange for dozens of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, but it remained unclear if the 3-year-old or either of the other two American hostages will be released in an initial round.

Advertisement

The cease-fire was originally scheduled for Thursday but has since been pushed back to Friday.

President Joe Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys at White House

President Joe Biden (R) gestures during ceremony to pardon the Thanksgiving turkey, Liberty, at the White House in Washington on November 20, 2023. Biden was joined by Steve Lykken, chairman of the National Turkey Federation (C) and Jose Rojas, vice president of Jennie-O Turkey Store. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in 'adult survivors' suit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in 'adult survivors' suit
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams faced accusations of sexual assault and battery on Thursday after being summoned in connection with a complaint filed under the provisions of New York State's Adult Survivors Act.
Gov. Beshear issues state of emergency in Kentucky after derailment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gov. Beshear issues state of emergency in Kentucky after derailment
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a multiple freight car-train derailment in Rockcastle County on Wednesday.
Ohio's Bill Johnson leaves Congress to lead Youngstown State University
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ohio's Bill Johnson leaves Congress to lead Youngstown State University
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio has announced his retirement from the House and will become president of Youngstown State University.
Ron DeSantis PAC CEO resigns
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ron DeSantis PAC CEO resigns
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The head of the largest super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron Desantis's bid for president has quit. Chris Jankowski, CEO of Never Back Down, said his resignation was effective immediately.
Scammers don't take break for holidays, experts warn
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Scammers don't take break for holidays, experts warn
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Scammers see the holiday season as prime time to part you from your money. And with advanced technologies, like artificial intelligence, readily available, it's easier than ever.
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul worked to "dial down the temperature" Wednesday, saying there's no indication of a terrorist attack after two people died in an explosion on the Rainbow Bridge.
House ethics committee declines to investigate Rep. Jamaal Bowman over fire alarm
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
House ethics committee declines to investigate Rep. Jamaal Bowman over fire alarm
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee has declined to initiate an investigation of Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who was charged with a misdemeanor violation for pulling a fire alarm during a key Congressional vote in September.
Will new Atlantic storm form as end of hurricane season nears?
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Will new Atlantic storm form as end of hurricane season nears?
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and AccuWeather meteorologists say there is a chance for a storm to form in the central part of the basin prior to the season's official end.
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The wife of a Republican Iowa official was found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud in an attempt to help her husband get elected to Congress in 2020.
Border Patrol stops Romanian families from crossing into U.S. from Canada
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Border Patrol stops Romanian families from crossing into U.S. from Canada
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it captured 20 Romanian nationals illegally crossing from Canada into the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
German police raid homes of Hamas members in crackdown on 'glorification of terror'
German police raid homes of Hamas members in crackdown on 'glorification of terror'
Border Patrol stops Romanian families from crossing into U.S. from Canada
Border Patrol stops Romanian families from crossing into U.S. from Canada
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement