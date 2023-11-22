Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2023 / 1:04 PM

California lawmakers ask NASA not to cut Mars budget

By Clyde Hughes
Rep. Adam Schiff, R-Calif., speaks to the press after voting outside the U.S. Capitol on July 18. He signed onto a letter to NASA discussing the space agency's budget. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. Adam Schiff, R-Calif., speaks to the press after voting outside the U.S. Capitol on July 18. He signed onto a letter to NASA discussing the space agency's budget. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A group of California lawmakers on Wednesday asked NASA and Administrator Bill Nelson to rethink the space agency's budget cuts that they believe will cost jobs and scientific advances.

In a letter to NASA, California's Democratic Sens. Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler; Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Judy Chu and Republican Reps. Mike Garcia and Young Kim warned the proposed funding cuts to its Mars Sample Return mission would lead the Pasadena-based Jet Propulsion Laboratory to lose "hundreds" of jobs and miss its 2030 launch window.

Advertisement

"This short-sighted and misguided decision by NASA will cost hundreds of jobs and a decade of lost science, and it flies in the face of Congressional authority. The 2023 Planetary Sciences Decadal Survey identified the completion of MSR as NASA's highest scientific priority. Therefore, we are mystified by NASA's rash decision to suggest at this stage of the appropriations process that any cuts would be necessary," the letter said.

In July, though, a Senate committee offered $300 million in the 2024 fiscal year budget for the project when NASA asked for $949 million. The daring mission requires several vehicles. The Perseverance rover, which is already on Mars, is currently scooping up Mars soil samples. The European Space Agency would supply a "fetch" vehicle that would capture the samples and deliver the orbiting space vehicle.

Advertisement

The letter pointed out, though, that the House appropriation bill would fund NASA with the $949 million the space agency initially asked for. The letter also pointed to China's growing presence in space and suggested that not pursuing the project would be a step back for the country's space efforts.

"We look forward to working with you to complete Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations legislation that fully funds NASA -- including the MSR program, promotes our national security priorities in space, and keeps the United States at the forefront of scientific and technical achievement in space," the letter said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Colorado Supreme Court will hear the appeals of a lower court judge's ruling to keep Donald Trump on the ballot in 2024.
First time unemployment claims fall to 209,000
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
First time unemployment claims fall to 209,000
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The rollercoaster ride of those filing the first time for unemployment benefits continued on Wednesday, with a seasonally adjusted 209,000 making initial claims last week, 24,000 fewer than the week before.
Pilot dead after small plane crashes into Texas shopping center
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pilot dead after small plane crashes into Texas shopping center
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed into the parking lot of a shopping center in Texas resulting in the death of the pilot, according to local police.
1.1M gallons of oil spill in Gulf of Mexico for nearly a week; officials struggle to find source
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
1.1M gallons of oil spill in Gulf of Mexico for nearly a week; officials struggle to find source
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An estimated 1 million gallons of crude oil have spilled into the Gulf of Mexico since last Thursday, with emergency officials scrambling for a week to find the source of the leak and determine whether an underwater pipe
Dwindling witnesses to JFK assassination keep story alive 60 years later
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dwindling witnesses to JFK assassination keep story alive 60 years later
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Sixty years have passed since news broke across the UPI newswire that President John F. Kennedy had been shot in Dallas. While many witnesses are gone, the few who survive are working to keep the story alive.
4 remain hospitalized after Ohio Walmart shooting; suspect identified
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
4 remain hospitalized after Ohio Walmart shooting; suspect identified
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Four people remain hospitalized Wednesday after a 20-year-old Dayton man allegedly opened fire inside the Walmart in suburban Dayton on Monday night.
OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman re-hired as CEO days after being ousted by board
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman re-hired as CEO days after being ousted by board
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- OpenAI said Wednesday it had re-hired former CEO Sam Altman just five days after its board fired him saying it had lost confidence in the leadership of the co-founder of the company who has become AI's poster boy.
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 in critical condition
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 in critical condition
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Two men are dead and at least five others are reportedly in critical condition after what is believed to be a drug-related gunfight in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, police said.
New Mexico Air Force Base issues 'all clear' after active shooter lock down
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New Mexico Air Force Base issues 'all clear' after active shooter lock down
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Security forces at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico have lifted a shelter in place mandate and issued an "all-clear" nearly five hours after reports of an active shooter in the area.
Storms delay flights as Thankgiving travel kicks into high gear
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Storms delay flights as Thankgiving travel kicks into high gear
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Thousands of flights are delayed heading into what is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend on record as a storm system, that dumped rain and snow on the West Coast, moves toward the East Coast.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 in critical condition
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 in critical condition
New Mexico Air Force Base issues 'all clear' after active shooter lock down
New Mexico Air Force Base issues 'all clear' after active shooter lock down
U.S. fires on key Iranian-backed sites in Syria
U.S. fires on key Iranian-backed sites in Syria
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
Dwindling witnesses to JFK assassination keep story alive 60 years later
Dwindling witnesses to JFK assassination keep story alive 60 years later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement