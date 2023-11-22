SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX lofted 23 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday morning after pushing the launch back twice. This was the third Falcon 9 launch in just over 4 days and the latest in a series of Starlink launches for the company.
The Falcon 9 rocket rumbled into motion from the Cape's Space Complex 40 and lifted off at 2:47 a.m. EST amid a brilliant fiery blaze, riding a column of flame and vapor crackling through the Florida sky en route to space where it will deploy the satellites, each weighing about 573 pounds.