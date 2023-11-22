Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 22, 2023 / 4:09 AM

SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

By Mark Moran
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 23 of its second generation Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. .Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 23 of its second generation Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. .Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX lofted 23 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday morning after pushing the launch back twice. This was the third Falcon 9 launch in just over 4 days and the latest in a series of Starlink launches for the company.

The Falcon 9 rocket rumbled into motion from the Cape's Space Complex 40 and lifted off at 2:47 a.m. EST amid a brilliant fiery blaze, riding a column of flame and vapor crackling through the Florida sky en route to space where it will deploy the satellites, each weighing about 573 pounds.

Advertisement

The Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth for about 8.5 minutes after launch and landed on the recovery vessel named "A Shortfall of Gravitas," which had been deployed in the the Atlantic Ocean.

This mission marked the 15th launch and landing for this reusable booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. That includes six other Starlink flights as well two manned astronaut missions to the International Space Station that launched for NASA in November 2021 and April 2022.

Related

The Starlink satellites were scheduled to be deployed into low Earth orbit an hour and five minutes after lift off.

Advertisement

SpaceX launched 23 satellites from Cape Canaveral early Saturday morning followed by another batch of 22 on Monday morning that were sent up from Vandenberg Air Force base in California.

The previous mission from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral had lifted off just four days earlier making this the ninth fastest turnaround for the launch facility.

The SpaceX mission was originally scheduled for 11:01 p.m. EST on Tuesday night but SpaceX pushed back the launch twice.

It was SpaceX's 87th orbital launch of the year and the 276th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket to date.

Latest Headlines

NASA awards $2.3 million to study growing food in lunar dust
Science News // 5 hours ago
NASA awards $2.3 million to study growing food in lunar dust
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded $2.3 million to scientists to study how to grow vegetation in lunar soil as human exploration prepares to go beyond Earth's atmosphere, scientists said Tuesday.
Google celebrates surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle
Science News // 22 hours ago
Google celebrates surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Chinese Australian surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle on what would've been his 87th birthday.
SpaceX Starship disintegrates after successful stage separation
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX Starship disintegrates after successful stage separation
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Starship spacecraft experienced "rapid unscheduled disassembly," with the booster stage and spacecraft disintegrating shortly after completing a successful stage separation.
SpaceX counts down to second Starship test launch Saturday morning
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX counts down to second Starship test launch Saturday morning
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The second test launch of the Starship spacecraft has been delayed until Saturday, according to SpaceX. The 20-minute launch window will begin at 8 a.m. EST.
Amazon's Project Kuiper completes successful tests of broadband connectivity
Science News // 5 days ago
Amazon's Project Kuiper completes successful tests of broadband connectivity
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Initial testing of Amazon's Project Kuiper was successful, putting the project on track to begin offering high-speed Internet to select customers next year, the company announced Thursday.
NASA's experimental X-59 supersonic aircraft to be painted red, white and blue
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA's experimental X-59 supersonic aircraft to be painted red, white and blue
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- NASA's experimental X-59 supersonic aircraft, designed to fly faster than the speed of sound without the sonic boom, is getting a makeover and will be painted red, white and blue.
FAA approves SpaceX's second attempt to launch Starship this Friday
Science News // 6 days ago
FAA approves SpaceX's second attempt to launch Starship this Friday
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX expects to be able to launch the second test flight of its hulking Starship as early as Friday pending final approval by the Federal Aviation Administration.
November's best meteor shower is about to peak
Science News // 1 week ago
November's best meteor shower is about to peak
The upcoming weekend will kick off with another opportunity to spot shooting stars in the night sky as one of the last meteor showers of 2023 unfolds in the heavens.
Lost in space: $100,000 tool bag from NASA spacewalk
Science News // 1 week ago
Lost in space: $100,000 tool bag from NASA spacewalk
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Every construction worker who ever accidentally left their tools at their worksite now has something in common with NASA astronauts, who lost a tool bag worth $100,000 during a spacewalk on Nov. 1.
SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket launches with telecommunications satellites aboard
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket launches with telecommunications satellites aboard
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket successfully Sunday afternoon carrying communication satellites for a Luxembourg-based internet company.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle
Google celebrates surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle
SpaceX Starship disintegrates after successful stage separation
SpaceX Starship disintegrates after successful stage separation
Lost in space: $100,000 tool bag from NASA spacewalk
Lost in space: $100,000 tool bag from NASA spacewalk
NASA's experimental X-59 supersonic aircraft to be painted red, white and blue
NASA's experimental X-59 supersonic aircraft to be painted red, white and blue
November's best meteor shower is about to peak
November's best meteor shower is about to peak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement