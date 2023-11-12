SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket launches with telecommunications satellites aboard

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket successfully Sunday afternoon carrying communication satellites for a Luxembourg-based internet company.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 4:08 p.m. from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Florida's east coast, taking Boeing-built O3b mPOWER satellites to medium-Earth orbit for SES.

About 8-1/2 minutes after lift-off, Falcon 9's first-stage booster landed aboard a barge, known as "A Shortfall of Gravitas," in the Atlantic Ocean. The mission marked the ninth flight of the first-stage boosters, which previously launched CRS-26, Starlink and others. The rocket's upper stage will not be recovered, which is normal for Falcon 9 flights, Space.com reported.