Second SpaceX Starship launch delayed 24 hours

1 of 6 | Spectators watch on Thursday as the SpaceX Starship stands ready for its upcoming launch from Texas. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The second test launch of the Starship spacecraft has been delayed until Saturday, according to SpaceX. The 20-minute launch window will begin at 8 a.m. EST. Advertisement

The enormous Starship originally was set to launch from SpaceX's Texas launch facility atop a super heavy-lift launch vehicle Friday, but was delayed over the need to replace a part.

"We need to replace a grid fin actuator, so launch is postponed to Saturday," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on X Friday.

SpaceX says it will live-stream the test launch starting 35 minutes before the start of the launch window.

In April, the first Starship test launch ended with the vehicle exploding and disintegrating shortly after launch. SpaceX spent months working on approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, which cleared the Starship Wednesday.

"The FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, and financial responsibility requirements," the FAA said in a statement.

SpaceX said the Starship spacecraft will "represent a fully reusable transportation system designed carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the moon, Mars and beyond."