Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 20, 2023 / 10:06 AM

Funeral ceremonies for Rosalynn Carter set for next week in Georgia

Body will lay in repose in Atlanta before Nov. 29 funeral in Plains

By A.L. Lee
The Carter family on Monday announced that funeral ceremonies for Rosalynn Carter will begin next week in Georgia. UPI file photo
The Carter family on Monday announced that funeral ceremonies for Rosalynn Carter will begin next week in Georgia. UPI file photo | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Carter family announced funeral plans and a series of ceremonies to commemorate the life and enduring legacy of Rosalynn Carter, the cherished matriarch who died at 96 Sunday after a lifetime of public service.

Several memorial services will take place in Georgia from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, beginning the Monday after Thanksgiving, when family members arrive at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus to gather Carter's remains.

Advertisement

The former first lady's body will be transferred to a hearse at the facility before leading a family motorcade on a 20-minute procession through her hometown, where residents were preparing to pay their respects by standing along the route.

Current and former members of the Secret Service will accompany the Carter family throughout the day amid several public events and ceremonies in two Georgia cities.

Related

After the procession, the motorcade will arrive at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, where a wreath-laying ceremony is planned for 11 a.m.

From there the motorcade will depart Americus on a three-hour drive to the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, where the family plans to honor Carter with a private ceremony in the lobby beginning around 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

From there, Carter's remains will lay in repose at the Carter Presidential Library and Museum, which will be open to the public from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Parking and shuttle services will be available Monday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, nearby.

On Tuesday, the family will resume the motorcade, departing the Carter Center for Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University, where a special service is planned to honor Carter's memory from 1-2:30 p.m.

Carter's funeral will be held Nov. 29, at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, however the service is closed to the family and close friends.

Later in the afternoon, Carter's body will be interred at the Carter family residence in Plains, Ga., after the casket makes one last pass in the motorcade along the downtown areas of Bond Street and Highway 280.

Condolence books will be available to sign at Georgia Southwestern State University, the Plains Welcome Center, Plains High School, and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta.

The Carter family has invited the public to contribute to the Carter Center's Mental Health Program and the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, emblematic initiatives founded by Carter to address critical family health concerns.

Advertisement

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96: a look back

Rosalynn Carter speaks in Sacramento, Calif., on August 14, 1976. Her husband, Jimmy Carter, was elected president of the United States months later. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Latest Headlines

School Board elections deliver losses for Moms for Liberty, culture wars
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
School Board elections deliver losses for Moms for Liberty, culture wars
CLIVE, Iowa, Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Moms for Liberty-endorsed school board candidates largely fell flat in recent elections across the country, signaling a rejection of book bans and culture wars in the sphere of education.
Microsoft hires OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman, Greg Brockman after split
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Microsoft hires OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman, Greg Brockman after split
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced on Monday that it has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman just days after the OpenAI board removed Altman as its CEO.
2023 turkey pardoning: Joe Biden to exonerate 'Liberty,' 'Bell'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2023 turkey pardoning: Joe Biden to exonerate 'Liberty,' 'Bell'
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Two turkeys from a farm in Minnesota will be pardoned at the White House on Monday as part of a longstanding and cherished Thanksgiving tradition.
Kyle Vogt resigns as CEO of GM's Cruise
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kyle Vogt resigns as CEO of GM's Cruise
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Kyle Vogt, the co-founder of the General Motors-owned autonomous vehicle startup Cruise, announced his resignation on Sunday in what appears to be a continued fallout from recent setbacks.
Mother seeks answers in 37-year-old son's death and burial in pauper's grave
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mother seeks answers in 37-year-old son's death and burial in pauper's grave
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- For months, Bettersten Wade called Jackson, Miss., police for updates about her 37-year-old son, who had disappeared in March. After five months, she learned he was buried in a pauper's grave.
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Tributes from around the world praised former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at her home in Plains, Ga. She was 96.
Former first lady, mental health advocate Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Former first lady, mental health advocate Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died Sunday in Plains, Ga., at age 96. "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," the former president said.
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A California bartender was arrested earlier this week after a 27-year-old woman was found beaten to death with a fire extinguisher and abandoned at a construction site.
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A man wanted by Memphis police in a Saturday shooting that killed three women and a 13-year-old girl was found dead the next day from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
OpenAI's former CEO Sam Altman may return, reports say
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
OpenAI's former CEO Sam Altman may return, reports say
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- OpenAI's board of directors is reportedly in discussions to reinstall ChatGPT developer and former CEO Sam Altman after he was ousted days ago, but it's not clear if Altman even wants to return.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement