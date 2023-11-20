Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 20, 2023 / 7:17 PM / Updated at 7:25 PM

Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70

By Don Jacobson
Bishop Carlton Pearson is shown arriving for the premiere of the movie "Come Sunday" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 21, 2018. Carlton died Sunday at age 70. File Photo by George Frey/EPA-EFE
Bishop Carlton Pearson is shown arriving for the premiere of the movie "Come Sunday" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 21, 2018. Carlton died Sunday at age 70. File Photo by George Frey/EPA-EFE

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Bishop Carlton Pearson, who once led one of the country's largest evangelical megachurches but who later disavowed key tenets of Christian orthodoxy, has died at age 70, his Oklahoma church announced Monday.

Pearson's legacy of "courageous work will live on through all those his remarkable life touched," the Rev. Dr. Marlin Lavanhar, senior minister of All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa, said in a statement announcing Pearson's death.

Advertisement

His family said Pearson died Sunday of complications from cancer, the Tulsa World reported.

Over a religious career that began in Oklahoma in 1971 with a close personal connection to famed televangelist Oral Roberts, Pearson rose to become a high-profile figure in the Pentecostal Church with the success of his Higher Dimensions Family Church in Tulsa, which boasted around 6,000 members at its peak in the 1990s.

Related

He was also featured regularly on religious television broadcasts. Higher Dimensions stood out because Pearson, a fourth-generation Black Pentecostal minister, visibly encouraged the racial integration of its leadership and congregation.

His profile rose further after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, leading the state in prayer while providing advice to both Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton on their faith-based initiatives.

Advertisement

But he lost his congregation and was labeled a heretic by the church in the early 2000s when he renounced one of the core tenets of mainstream Christianity -- its firm belief in the existence of hell and eternal punishment for sinners. Instead, he embraced the teachings of the Unitarian Universalist Church, which reject the notion that a loving God would send anyone to hell.

His struggles with his faith and the personal consequences for his ministry became the subject of a segment on the public radio program This American Life and in 2018 was turned into a Netflix movie, Come Sunday, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor as the charismatic Black churchman.

The concept of a God "who has terrible anger management problems, freaks out with these tantrums and throws earthquakes and volcanoes and tsunamis and cancer and AIDS on people, is a very frightening presupposition," Pearson told National Public Radio in 2018.

"It worried me for years. Not the love of God, not the cross of Calvary, but that eternal torment, not just punishment for the time that's worth the crime, but that you eternally... How can mercy endure forever, and torment endure forever? One would cancel out the other," he said.

Advertisement

Pearson "helped people of all cultures and faiths know that God loves us beyond belief," the Rev. Lavanhar of All Souls Unitarian said on Monday. "In an era of division, he stood out as a voice of unity and reason."

Notable Deaths of 2023

Maryanne Trump Barry
Member of the U.S. Third District Court, Judge Maryanne Barry Trump, testifies on Supreme Court Nominee Samuel Alito in Washington on January 12, 2006. Barry, a retired appeals court federal judge and the older sister of former President Donald Trump, died at the age of 86 on November 13. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Senate subcommittee issues subpoenas over Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen ticket sales debacle
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Senate subcommittee issues subpoenas over Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen ticket sales debacle
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Senate subcommittee issued a subpoena Monday to Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary, as part of an ongoing investigation into ticket prices and fees following last year's Taylor Swift concert sales debacle.
Weather for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could be repeat of last year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Weather for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could be repeat of last year
The weather for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be almost an exact copy of last year's conditions when temperatures were in the 40s F at the start of the parade and rose into the lower 50s F by the afternoon.
Jill Biden, military families welcome 'magnificent' White House Christmas tree
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jill Biden, military families welcome 'magnificent' White House Christmas tree
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden and children of military families welcomed the official White House Christmas tree Monday to kick off the start of the holiday season.
First 2024 presidential debate set for mid-September at Texas State University
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First 2024 presidential debate set for mid-September at Texas State University
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The first in a series of three presidential debates next year has been set for mid-September 2024, the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday.
Federal appeals court ruling strikes down private lawsuits under Voting Rights Act
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal appeals court ruling strikes down private lawsuits under Voting Rights Act
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruling Monday struck down significant enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in seven states, giving only the federal government -- and not citizens or private groups -- the right to sue.
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- At least 33 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been slain in the United States during the past 12 months in a "epidemic" of violence, human rights advocates said Monday.
Appeals court weighs lifting gag order in Trump's election interference case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Appeals court weighs lifting gag order in Trump's election interference case
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. will hear arguments on Monday from the attorneys of former President Donald Trump on how a limited gag order in his election interference case violates his right to free spee
JPMorgan Chase, N.Y. leaders celebrate 'topping out' of bank's new skyscraper HQ
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
JPMorgan Chase, N.Y. leaders celebrate 'topping out' of bank's new skyscraper HQ
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon joined political leaders of the city and state of New York on Monday for a "topping out" ceremony in the construction of the bank's new 60-story headquarters building.
Dangerous severe weather, including tornadoes, to target southern U.S.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dangerous severe weather, including tornadoes, to target southern U.S.
AccuWeather meteorologists believe there is a high risk of violent thunderstorms Monday and some will be capable of producing tornadoes over the lower part of the Mississippi Valley.
2023 turkey pardoning: Joe Biden exonerates 'Liberty,' 'Bell' in Thanksgiving tradition
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
2023 turkey pardoning: Joe Biden exonerates 'Liberty,' 'Bell' in Thanksgiving tradition
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Two turkeys from a farm in Minnesota were pardoned at the White House on Monday as part of a longstanding and cherished Thanksgiving tradition.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mother seeks answers in 37-year-old son's death and burial in pauper's grave
Mother seeks answers in 37-year-old son's death and burial in pauper's grave
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
Japanese company confirms its ship seized by Yemeni rebels opposed to Israel
Japanese company confirms its ship seized by Yemeni rebels opposed to Israel
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
Authorities release image of arson suspect in L.A. I-10 freeway fire
Authorities release image of arson suspect in L.A. I-10 freeway fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement