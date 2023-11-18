Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2023 / 3:10 PM

California college, museum battle over moving massive 'Pan American Unity' mural

By Amy R. Connolly
The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and City College of San Francisco have filed dueling lawsuits over who will move the massive piece back to the college. Image by mliu92/Wikimedia Commons
The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and City College of San Francisco have filed dueling lawsuits over who will move the massive piece back to the college. Image by mliu92/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Two public institutions -- an art museum and a community college -- are facing dueling lawsuits over who will pay to move a massive Diego Rivera fresco.

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art claimed in an October lawsuit that City College of San Francisco hasn't paid its share to move the 30-ton mural, colloquially known as Pan American Unity, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. City College countersued Friday, saying the museum mismanaged its finances so it can't afford to send the piece back.

Advertisement

The he-said, she-said sets the stage for a court battle while the work remains stuck in limbo, college Board of Trustees President Alan Wong said.

"We were thrilled to partner with the SFMOMA to share the mural with the world. Our partnership had an agreed upon multi-million dollar budget for them to take care of and return the mural we loaned," he said.

"Now they haven't returned the mural by the agreed-upon deadline, exceeded the budget and want money meant for our school buildings to foot the bill. We are, therefore, deeply disappointed that we had no choice but to file a counterclaim in response to the museum's lawsuit against the college. We look forward to resolving this dispute and returning this national art treasure to its rightful home."

Advertisement

The standoff began after the school loaned the work -- officially called Unión de la Expresión Artística del Norte y Sur de este Continente -- to the museum in 2019 while the school performed building renovations.

According to court documents, the agreement states the museum was to budget nearly $4 million, which included $1 million dedicated to return the piece by Sept. 1. Any deadline changes were required to be mutually approved.

The school claims the museum mismanaged its finances and never set aside funds to return the piece. Instead, the museum allegedly changed the terms of the initial agreement without approval and pursued litigation, the school said.

"SFMOMA also suggested the college tap into its $181.3 million in San Francisco taxpayer bond funds, which can only be used for the construction of new educational facilities, to compensate for the world-renowned museum's financial mismanagement," the school said.

The mural is currently in storage at the museum but is slated to be displayed in the college's new Performing Arts Pavilion in 2026. The piece, which spans 1,600 feet, was completed in 1940 and features 10 panels depicting the past, present and future. It also includes three self-portraits and a portrait of artist Frida Kahlo, his wife.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Disney, Apple pull advertising on X over anti-Semitic Musk comments
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Disney, Apple pull advertising on X over anti-Semitic Musk comments
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Apple and the Walt Disney Company became the latest major corporations to suspend advertising on social media platform X, when both cut ties late Friday.
Ex-police chief IDd as N.H. hospital shooting victim
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-police chief IDd as N.H. hospital shooting victim
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The victim of a fatal shooting at a New Hampshire hospital was identified Saturday as a former police chief of a city not far from where the incident happened.
Donald Trump eligible for Colorado's 2024 primary ballot, judge rules
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Donald Trump eligible for Colorado's 2024 primary ballot, judge rules
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Colorado district judge ruled Donald Trump is eligible to be on the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot.
Washington state's Makah Tribe might resume whale hunts soon
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Washington state's Makah Tribe might resume whale hunts soon
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Makah Tribe may soon resume its cultural tradition of whaling off the Washington coast after a nearly two-decade exchange with the federal government to hammer out the logistics.
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A $250 million civil fraud trial against former president Donald Trump will proceed after a New York Supreme Court judge Friday denied a request for a mistrial.
New Hampshire trooper kills suspected gunman in fatal shooting at psychiatric hospital
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
New Hampshire trooper kills suspected gunman in fatal shooting at psychiatric hospital
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A shooter killed one person at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital before being shot and killed by a state trooper assigned to the facility, law enforcement said Friday night
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans on Friday gave the green light to start releasing video footage of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
ChatGPT developer OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
ChatGPT developer OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Citing a lack of confidence, the board of OpenAI removed CEO Sam Altman from his position Friday.
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at her Georgia home, the Carter Center said Friday.
Arizona State University cancels pro-Palestinian event with Rashida Tlaib
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Arizona State University cancels pro-Palestinian event with Rashida Tlaib
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Arizona State University canceled an event featuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib after a bipartisan group of state lawmakers said her "extremist, antisemitic views are not welcome in the state of Arizona."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
Israel warns Palestinians to flee farther south as fighting intensifies on multiple fronts
Israel warns Palestinians to flee farther south as fighting intensifies on multiple fronts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement