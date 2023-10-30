Trending
Oct. 30, 2023 / 6:07 PM

Rare Monet painting anticipated to surpass $65 million at auction

By Casey Feindt
Le bassin aux nympheas by Claude Monet was on display for the 20/21 Fall Marquee Week press preview at Christie's in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Le bassin aux nympheas by Claude Monet was on display for the 20/21 Fall Marquee Week press preview at Christie's in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Art lovers will have the chance to bid on a Claude Monet artwork that has never been publicly displayed at Christie's 20th Century auction in New York in November.

The painting "Le bassin aux nymphéas" (1917-1919) is guaranteed for sale and is estimated to be worth roughly $65 million.

The artwork, which measures 2 meters wide and 1 meter high, depicts Monet's beloved Giverny gardens. The piece remained in Monet's estate until his passing in 1926 and has since been in the possession of the same private collector since 1972.

The piece has had no known public exhibitions, which has only further preserved its exceptional condition, as noted by Max Carter, Christie's vice chairman of 20th and 21st Century Art, in an interview with the Financial Times.

Christie's said that many of Monet's late Impressionist masterpieces depict his Giverny gardens, notably the lily pond.

In 1883, Monet found solace in Giverny, where he transformed a pink stucco house into his permanent home and studio. His dedication to the garden provided endless inspiration for his art, the lot essay explains.

"Le bassin aux nymphéas... is a striking example of his renewed exploration during this period, marked by vibrant brushwork and large-scale compositions," Christie's said.

"Though initially met with mixed reactions, these works later gained favor among younger artists and collectors. The painting has been in the same family collection for half a century, encapsulating Monet's enduring creative vision."

ArtNews reports that in 2018, "Nymphéas en fleur" (1914-17), a similar painting of the artist's gardens, sold for $84.7 million at Christie's New York.

Christie's 20th/21st Century Art Sale will begin Nov 7.

