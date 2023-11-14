Today at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., more than 60,000 people are expected to march in a pro-Israel demonstration, amid tight security, closed roads and restricted access to the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- More than 60,000 people are expected to march in a pro-Israel demonstration Tuesday afternoon on Washington, D.C.'s National Mall, as law enforcement tightens security, closes roads and restricts access to the U.S. Capitol. The demonstration, billed as "Americans March for Israel, March to Free Hostages, March Against Anti-Semitism," is scheduled to begin at 1p.m. EST, with gates opening at 10 a.m. Tens-of-thousands are expected to attend, based on numbers from a public gathering permit submitted by the Jewish Federations of North America. Advertisement

"The March for Israel will be an opportunity for all Americans to come together in solidarity with the people of Israel, to demonstrate our commitment to America's most important ally in the Middle East, to condemn the rising trend of anti-Semitic violence and harassment, and to demand that every hostage be immediately and safely released," march organizers said in a statement.

March for Israel. March to free the hostages. March against antisemitism. Join us in Washington, DC on Nov. 14. https://t.co/hKZHTO2chd #MarchForIsrael pic.twitter.com/vLz4wZzpSr— The Jewish Federations of North America (@jfederations) November 7, 2023 Advertisement

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 240 people hostage. Israel has since launched an air and ground offensive in Gaza, killing more than 11,000 people.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN that Israel is "doing everything we can around the clock" to free the hostages.

Tuesday's demonstration in Washington follows other marches around the world to protest anti-Semitism, as organizers urge people to spread information about the National Mall event on social media.

"It's important for the country to see that there are people who support the right of Israel to exist and to defend itself," Steven Lewis, who is helping to organize the march, said on the National Mall on Monday.

While there have been no threats, Metropolitan and Capitol Police are working together to ensure a safe event as officers plan for possible counter demonstrations.

"MPD has asked for mutual assistance and support from the National Guard. The National Guard will be supporting some traffic safety points," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

MPD is "working closely with our local, state and federal partners to ensure safety and security surrounding First Amendment activities planned for Tuesday," said Paris Lewbel, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department.

William McFarland, the House sergeant at arms, wrote in a memo to Congress that access to the Capitol Square will also be restricted Tuesday, adding that the House has arranged bipartisan member transportation to and from the demonstration on a"first-come, first-served basis."

Tuesday's march comes two days after more than 100,000 people marched through the streets of Paris to protest anti-Semitism amid a surge of prejudice in France during Israel's war with Hamas.

Scenes from Paris march against anti-Semitism

People march through the streets of Paris during a march against anti-Semitism on November 12, 2023. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo