Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 14, 2023 / 6:00 AM

More than 60K expected to 'March for Israel' on National Mall amid tight security

By Sheri Walsh
Today at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., more than 60,000 people are expected to march in a pro-Israel demonstration, amid tight security, closed roads and restricted access to the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Today at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., more than 60,000 people are expected to march in a pro-Israel demonstration, amid tight security, closed roads and restricted access to the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- More than 60,000 people are expected to march in a pro-Israel demonstration Tuesday afternoon on Washington, D.C.'s National Mall, as law enforcement tightens security, closes roads and restricts access to the U.S. Capitol.

The demonstration, billed as "Americans March for Israel, March to Free Hostages, March Against Anti-Semitism," is scheduled to begin at 1p.m. EST, with gates opening at 10 a.m. Tens-of-thousands are expected to attend, based on numbers from a public gathering permit submitted by the Jewish Federations of North America.

Advertisement

"The March for Israel will be an opportunity for all Americans to come together in solidarity with the people of Israel, to demonstrate our commitment to America's most important ally in the Middle East, to condemn the rising trend of anti-Semitic violence and harassment, and to demand that every hostage be immediately and safely released," march organizers said in a statement.

Advertisement

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 240 people hostage. Israel has since launched an air and ground offensive in Gaza, killing more than 11,000 people.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN that Israel is "doing everything we can around the clock" to free the hostages.

Tuesday's demonstration in Washington follows other marches around the world to protest anti-Semitism, as organizers urge people to spread information about the National Mall event on social media.

"It's important for the country to see that there are people who support the right of Israel to exist and to defend itself," Steven Lewis, who is helping to organize the march, said on the National Mall on Monday.

While there have been no threats, Metropolitan and Capitol Police are working together to ensure a safe event as officers plan for possible counter demonstrations.

"MPD has asked for mutual assistance and support from the National Guard. The National Guard will be supporting some traffic safety points," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

MPD is "working closely with our local, state and federal partners to ensure safety and security surrounding First Amendment activities planned for Tuesday," said Paris Lewbel, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department.

Advertisement

William McFarland, the House sergeant at arms, wrote in a memo to Congress that access to the Capitol Square will also be restricted Tuesday, adding that the House has arranged bipartisan member transportation to and from the demonstration on a"first-come, first-served basis."

Tuesday's march comes two days after more than 100,000 people marched through the streets of Paris to protest anti-Semitism amid a surge of prejudice in France during Israel's war with Hamas.

Scenes from Paris march against anti-Semitism

People march through the streets of Paris during a march against anti-Semitism on November 12, 2023. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Protesters, police clash during 'Block Cop City' march near Atlanta
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Protesters, police clash during 'Block Cop City' march near Atlanta
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Protesters marching Monday to "Block Cop City" clashed with police, who used tear gas after the group blocked two lanes of traffic near the construction site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.
House stalls vote to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House stalls vote to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A House vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the border crisis was stalled Monday night after eight Republicans voted with Democrats to shelve the resolution.
Massive I-10 blaze in L.A. investigated as arson
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Massive I-10 blaze in L.A. investigated as arson
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- An initial investigation into a massive fire, that closed a stretch of Interstate 10 in downtown Los Angeles, found that it was set with "malice intent," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.
Stellantis offers buyouts to 6,400 white-collar workers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Stellantis offers buyouts to 6,400 white-collar workers
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The automaker Stellantis has offered to buy out 6,400 of its white-collar workers in the United States, citing the transition to electric vehicles and a still dodgy car market.
Biden, Indonesia's Joko Widodo announce closer ties at White House meeting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden, Indonesia's Joko Widodo announce closer ties at White House meeting
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, announced strengthened ties between the two nations at the White House on Monday, eying closer cooperation on critical minerals.
Donald Trump Jr. testifies about property values in New York fraud trial
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. testifies about property values in New York fraud trial
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Donald Trump Jr. concluded three hours of defense testimony in his family's civil fraud trial, including a long history of the Trump Organization, as he said the company's future depends on "what happens next November."
Jill Biden announces new White House initiative for women's health research
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Jill Biden announces new White House initiative for women's health research
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Saying medical research on women's health is "drastically underfunded," the Biden administration on Monday launched a new initiative on the topic headed by first lady Jill Biden.
Supreme Court adopts ethics code in wake of controversial gifts to justices
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Supreme Court adopts ethics code in wake of controversial gifts to justices
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday published a new code of ethics following a series of high-profile accounts of several justices accepting travel and other benefits from wealthy backers.
Student in custody in Louisiana Tech University stabbings
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Student in custody in Louisiana Tech University stabbings
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Four people at Louisiana Tech University were stabbed Monday on campus and a student was arrested in what the university called a "random act of violence."
White House directive could repurpose wireless spectrum during next 2 years
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
White House directive could repurpose wireless spectrum during next 2 years
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A new national strategy will see up to 2,700 megahertz of wireless spectrum potentially repurposed to help meet the evolving innovation and security needs of American industry, the White House confirmed Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jack Smith: Donald Trump broke rules by changing position on televising trial
Jack Smith: Donald Trump broke rules by changing position on televising trial
Jacob Chansley, convicted Capitol rioter 'QAnon shaman,' to run for U.S. House
Jacob Chansley, convicted Capitol rioter 'QAnon shaman,' to run for U.S. House
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
Vivek Ramaswamy says he would fire half of federal workforce at random
Vivek Ramaswamy says he would fire half of federal workforce at random
Secret Service fires on people trying to break into car near Naomi Biden's home
Secret Service fires on people trying to break into car near Naomi Biden's home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement