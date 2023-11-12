Advertisement
World News
Nov. 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM

Netanyahu: Deal to free some hostages held by Hamas 'could be' in the works

By Amy R. Connolly
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem, Israel on November 3. Photo by Israel GPO/UPI
1 of 5 | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem, Israel on November 3. Photo by Israel GPO/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday there could be a potential deal with Hamas to release some of the hostages taken Oct. 7 but declined to give further details.

Netanyahu told NBC News' Meet the Press that providing more details could thwart the ongoing negotiations with Hamas. He later told CNN that Israel is "doing everything we can around the clock" to free the more than 200 hostages.

Advertisement

"I think the less I say about it, the more I'll increase the chances that it materializes," he said, adding Hamas recently started negotiations.

"The minute we started the ground operation, things began to change," he said. "It's a result of military pressure. The extraordinary work that the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is doing -- putting pressure on the Hamas leadership."

Related

When asked if he knew where the hostages were being held, he said, "We know a great deal, but I won't go beyond that."

He added that if a deal was available, "we will talk about it when it's there. We'll announce it if it's achievable."

It's been a little more than a month since Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 240 people hostage. In the weeks that followed, Israel launched an air and ground offensive, killing more than 11,000 people and displacing nearly 2 million.

Advertisement

NBC News reported the Biden administration confirmed that a possible deal is in the works. Biden's top Mideast adviser Brett McGurk will travel to Israel and other countries this week to focus on the release of hostages. The release would include about 80 women and children held by Hamas in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children being held by Israel.

Latest Headlines

Lion goes on the lam from circus, roams Italian town near Rome
World News // 5 minutes ago
Lion goes on the lam from circus, roams Italian town near Rome
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A lion escaped from a circus and roamed an Italian town near Rome before it was captured, authorities said on Saturday.
Vatican removes Texas bishop who opposed discussions on LGBTQ issues
World News // 18 hours ago
Vatican removes Texas bishop who opposed discussions on LGBTQ issues
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Vatican, under the direction of Pope Francis, announced Saturday it has dismissed Joseph Strickland after the Texas-based bishop criticized the Church for discussing possible reforms on LGBTQ rights.
Report: Ukraine intelligence officer behind Nord Stream pipeline explosion
World News // 18 hours ago
Report: Ukraine intelligence officer behind Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Last year's trio of explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines were orchestrated by a former senior Ukrainian military officer, the Washington Post reported Saturday.
U.S. backs Philippines in spat with China over blocked access to ship on disputed shoal
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. backs Philippines in spat with China over blocked access to ship on disputed shoal
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has joined the Philippines government in condemning the Chinese Coast Guard for confronting a Filipino vessel with water cannon this week in a disputed part of the South China Sea.
North Korea, Russia condemn Blinken's comments about military ties
World News // 19 hours ago
North Korea, Russia condemn Blinken's comments about military ties
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- North Korea and Russia on Saturday chastised U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for comments about an alleged military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow to support their strategic goals.
Arab, Islamic leaders call for immediate end to Gaza war at Saudi Arabia summit
World News // 19 hours ago
Arab, Islamic leaders call for immediate end to Gaza war at Saudi Arabia summit
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Leaders of several Islamic and Arab nations meeting at a summit in Saudi Arabia Saturday condemned Israel's continued military operation in Gaza, calling for an immediate end to hostilities in the Palestinian enclave.
Gaza hospital thought to house Hamas HQ not 'under siege,' IDF says
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza hospital thought to house Hamas HQ not 'under siege,' IDF says
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An Israel Defense Forces spokesman on Saturday denied widespread reports that troops were laying siege to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, which Israeli intelligence believes provides cover for Hamas' main headquarters.
Palestinian supporters clash with counter-protesters at massive London march
World News // 21 hours ago
Palestinian supporters clash with counter-protesters at massive London march
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Palestinian supporters clashed with far-right counter-protestors during a major demonstration that drew hundreds of thousands of people to central London on Saturday.
Underground magma flow forces evacuation of Icelandic town after quakes
World News // 21 hours ago
Underground magma flow forces evacuation of Icelandic town after quakes
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities on Saturday evacuated a town in southwestern Iceland amid concerns that magma has moved under the area in the aftermath of a series of small earthquakes that shook Iceland this week.
Creative director for fashion house Moschino dies 9 days into new role
World News // 1 day ago
Creative director for fashion house Moschino dies 9 days into new role
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Italian fashion designer Davide Renne, the newly appointed creative director of Moschino and former head of women's wear at Gucci, died suddenly, just nine days after starting his new role.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Report: Ukraine intelligence officer behind Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Report: Ukraine intelligence officer behind Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Underground magma flow forces evacuation of Icelandic town after quakes
Underground magma flow forces evacuation of Icelandic town after quakes
Massive pallet fire shuts down L.A. freeway interchange indefinitely
Massive pallet fire shuts down L.A. freeway interchange indefinitely
Former NFL player D.J. Hayden among 6 people killed in crash
Former NFL player D.J. Hayden among 6 people killed in crash
Google to start deleting millions of inactive Gmail accounts in December
Google to start deleting millions of inactive Gmail accounts in December
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement