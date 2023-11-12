Netanyahu: Deal to free some hostages held by Hamas 'could be' in the works

1 of 5 | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem, Israel on November 3. Photo by Israel GPO/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday there could be a potential deal with Hamas to release some of the hostages taken Oct. 7 but declined to give further details. Netanyahu told NBC News' Meet the Press that providing more details could thwart the ongoing negotiations with Hamas. He later told CNN that Israel is "doing everything we can around the clock" to free the more than 200 hostages.

"I think the less I say about it, the more I'll increase the chances that it materializes," he said, adding Hamas recently started negotiations.

"The minute we started the ground operation, things began to change," he said. "It's a result of military pressure. The extraordinary work that the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is doing -- putting pressure on the Hamas leadership."

When asked if he knew where the hostages were being held, he said, "We know a great deal, but I won't go beyond that."

He added that if a deal was available, "we will talk about it when it's there. We'll announce it if it's achievable."

It's been a little more than a month since Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 240 people hostage. In the weeks that followed, Israel launched an air and ground offensive, killing more than 11,000 people and displacing nearly 2 million.

NBC News reported the Biden administration confirmed that a possible deal is in the works. Biden's top Mideast adviser Brett McGurk will travel to Israel and other countries this week to focus on the release of hostages. The release would include about 80 women and children held by Hamas in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children being held by Israel.