Nov. 13, 2023 / 1:23 PM

Jacob Chansley, convicted Capitol rioter 'QAnon shaman,' to run for U.S. House

By Joe Fisher
"QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley, seen in the halls of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has filed in Arizona to run for the U.S. House of Representatives. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | "QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley, seen in the halls of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has filed in Arizona to run for the U.S. House of Representatives. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The convicted Capitol rioter known as the "QAnon shaman" has notified the state of Arizona that he is running for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jacob Chansley, 35, is running as a member of the Libertarian Party in 2024 in Arizona's 8th District. The district includes several Phoenix suburbs.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., currently holds the seat Chansley is running for, but she will not seek re-election in 2024.

Chansley served 27 months of his 41-month sentence after being convicted of felony obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was transferred out of federal prison to a halfway house in Arizona in March. Chansley was later released in May.

According to Arizona law, a person with a single felony conviction has their right to vote and hold office suspended until they have completed their court-imposed sentence. It is then automatically restored. If they have two or more felony convictions they must petition the court to restore these rights.

These laws vary by state.

Chansley pleaded guilty to one count of felony obstruction after initially being indicted on six counts. Those charges included violent entry, civil disorder, remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Chansley was one of the most visible Capitol rioters, clad in face paint and fur, brandishing a bullhorn and donning horned headgear. His nickname "QAnon shaman" is a reference to far-right conspiracy theories that -- among other things -- falsely claimed that the 2020 Presidential election was illegitimate.

He was among the first rioters to enter the Capitol, according to the Justice Department. Prior to his trial, District Judge Royce Lamberth ordered Chansley to undergo a psychological exam to determine if he was fit to stand trial.

Congress certifies Electoral College vote

Vice President Mike Pence, R-Ind., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., preside over the Electoral College votes for certification after working through the night at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

