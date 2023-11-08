Search underway for New Jersey man wanted in connection to Jan. 6 attack

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Local and federal law enforcement agencies searched the New Jersey woods Wednesday for a former National Guard police sergeant wanted in connection to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
The hunt for Gregory Yetman, 46, of Helmetta, N.J., began about 8 a.m. Wednesday after he fled into the woods when law enforcement approached his house, police said. FBI Newark SWAT, the Jamesburg Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office were searching for Yetman but did not provide details about any charges or his alleged role in the attack.