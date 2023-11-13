Trending
Nov. 13, 2023 / 11:11 PM

Massive I-10 blaze in L.A. investigated as arson

By Mark Moran
A massive fire that closed a section of I-10 in Los Angeles is being investigated as arson. Photo courtesy of city of Los Angeles
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- An initial investigation into a massive fire, that closed a stretch of Interstate 10 in downtown Los Angeles, found that it was set with "malice intent," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

"This fire occurred within the fence line ... that it was arson and that it was done and set intentionally," the governor continued.

Detectives with CalFire are still working to determine who set the blaze.

"That's an investigation that can be aided by the people of the region, not just those that may have been witnesses nearby," Newsom said, as he asked the public to come forward if they have any information on who set the massive Saturday blaze that closed one of the busiest stretches of interstate in the country.

The stretch of I-10, impacted by the fire, is traversed by at least 300,000 drivers every day. Its sudden shutdown has officials raising the alarm over the impending impact.

There were 16 homeless people living near the section of the freeway when the fire started, but L.A. Mayor Karen Bass asked the public not to make assumptions that they were responsible for the fire. Those people have been provided temporary shelter and Bass said crews were working to make forward progress on getting a resolution to a massive traffic disruption.

"Engineers have worked all night and are working right now to determine our path forward," Bass said during a Monday news conference. "But I have made it clear with our local, state and federal partners that any unnecessary bureaucracy or delays are not happening here. Losing this stretch of the 10 freeway will take time and money from people's lives and businesses. It's disrupting in every way," she added.

Newsom said that while crews continue to work around the clock on a structural analysis, he said the freeway deck, which was suspect, is "much stronger than originally assessed."

Traffic surveyors said nearly 100 of the freeway's columns were damaged in the fire, nine severely.

Newsom said crews are still working to determine whether the infrastructure can be repaired or will require a complete replacement.

Newsom said the freeway will not be reopened until it is determined to be completely safe for traffic.

Subsequent sample testing is underway to determine "whether or not we're tearing this down and replacing it or we're continuing the retrofit, and the repairs and the bracing," Newsom said.

