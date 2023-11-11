Massive pallet fire shuts down L.A. freeway interchange indefinitely

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A major downtown Los Angeles freeway interchange will be closed indefinitely after a massive fire at a pallet storage yard early Saturday melted some of the steel guardrails on Interstate-10, fire department official said.
More than 160 firefighters from 26 stations and a helicopter helped battle the inferno that erupted under I-10 at East 14th and Alameda streets about 12:30 am. The flames quickly spread to nearby storage yard. Several vehicles, including a fire engine, were damaged, but crews protected three commercial buildings from the flames. No one was injured.