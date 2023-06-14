Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 14 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in Michigan was closed for 4 hours when a semi truck rolled over and spilled its load of empty beer kegs into the road.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety said the truck overturned on westbound Interstate 94 in Leoni Township, east of Jackson.

Police arrived to find both lanes of traffic blocked by the overturned truck and its spilled load of empty beer kegs.

The 62-year-old driver of the truck was not injured.

Michigan State Police tweeted photos from the scene of the crash after the beer kegs were cleared from the roadway.

The highway was reopened after about 4 hours.