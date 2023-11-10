Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 10, 2023 / 2:28 PM

N.Y. Rep. Elise Stefanik files ethics complaint against Trump fraud trial judge

By Doug Cunningham
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Friday filed a judicial ethics complaint against Trump business fraud trial Judge Arthur Engoron. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Friday filed a judicial ethics complaint against Trump business fraud trial Judge Arthur Engoron. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Friday filed an ethics complaint against Judge Arthur Engoron, the judge who has ruled that defendants Donald Trump and the Trump Organization committed systematic business fraud for years.

Stefanik, one of 126 House Republicans who signed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court seeking to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election win, accused Engoron of bias against Trump.

Advertisement

"I write today to express my serious concerns about the inappropriate bias and judicial intemperance shown by Judge Arthur F. Engoron in New York's lawsuit against President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization," Stefanik's complaint said. "This judge's bizarre behavior has no place in our judicial system, where Judge Engoron is not honoring the defendant's rights to due process and a fair trial."

She was also one of 147 House Republicans to vote against certifying Biden's electoral votes in at least one state.

Related

Stefanik wrote an open letter to her constituents Jan. 6, 2021, stating her intent to object to the certified 2020 electors from Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Her letter defended Trump, who has been indicted for 91 felonies in four criminal cases for alleged crimes that include conspiracy to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.

Stefanik's complaint to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct asserted, "Simply put, Judge Engoron has displayed a clear judicial bias against the defendant throughout the case, breaking several rules in the New York Code of Judicial Conduct."

In her letter, Stefanik, who was endorsed by Trump for a House GOP leadership position, complained about Engoron granting New York Attorney General Letitia James' partial summary judgement motion that found Trump and his business committed fraud.

There is no jury in the Trump New York civil business fraud trial.

Both sides tried to win summary judgments in the case. But after reviewing the evidence, Engoron found Trump and the Trump Organization had, in fact, committed fraud.

He denied the summary judgement motion from Trump's lawyers.

"Judge Engoron entered summary judgment against the defendant before the trial even began, without witnesses, other evidence, and cross-examination," Stefanik wrote in her ethics complaint letter.

She also accused Engoron's principal law clerk of donating money to political campaigns. That law clerk was attacked by Trump as "partisan", prompting Engoron to issue a gag order barring Trump from publicly attacking the law clerk.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

El Nino to reshape winter weather across U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
El Nino to reshape winter weather across U.S.
The start of meteorological winter is four weeks away, and it could be a doozy for some parts of the United States as El Niño heats up and reshapes the weather over North America.
Judge denies motion to delay Donald Trump's classified documents trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge denies motion to delay Donald Trump's classified documents trial
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's attempt to delay the Florida trial over his handling of classified documents was rejected Friday, at least for now.
Major storms in West could snarl pre-Thanksgiving travel, end wildfire season
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Major storms in West could snarl pre-Thanksgiving travel, end wildfire season
As the Thanksgiving and winter holiday seasons get underway, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that travel across the West can be slowed by multiple strong, moisture-packed storms moving ashore over the next few weeks.
Trump suggests in interview he could use DOJ against opponents
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump suggests in interview he could use DOJ against opponents
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump suggested during a Univision interview that aired Thursday that he could use the Justice Department against his critics if elected because he believes they have done the same to him.
Former National Guard member wanted for Jan. 6 crimes turns himself in
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former National Guard member wanted for Jan. 6 crimes turns himself in
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The FBI said that Gregory Yetman, a wanted Jan. 6 capitol insurrection suspect, turned himself in to police in Monroe Township, N.J., Friday morning.
Las Vegas unions reach 2 a.m. strike-averting deal with Wynn Resorts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Las Vegas unions reach 2 a.m. strike-averting deal with Wynn Resorts
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Culinary and Bartender unions Friday announced a tentative labor contract with Wynn Resorts, touting the strike-averting agreement reached just 3 hours before a strike deadline as a groundbreaking historic win.
Ransomware attack on Chinese bank ICBC disrupts U.S. Treasury trades
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ransomware attack on Chinese bank ICBC disrupts U.S. Treasury trades
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A ransomware attack against the U.S. financial services division of the Chinese Bank ICBC disrupted U.S. Treasury trades, but in a Thursday statement ICBC said the trades were successfully executed.
U.S. marks Veterans Day as President Joe Biden announces more federal support
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. marks Veterans Day as President Joe Biden announces more federal support
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The United States marks Veterans Day on Friday with ceremonies, parades and various memorials planned throughout weekend.
Father of Parkland shooting victim sues U.S. over gun laws
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Father of Parkland shooting victim sues U.S. over gun laws
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Manuel Oliver, whose son was killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., filed a human rights lawsuit against the U.S. government over its gun laws.
Colleges grapple with academic freedom, student safety amid Israel-Palestine protests
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Colleges grapple with academic freedom, student safety amid Israel-Palestine protests
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Dueling demonstrations for Israel and Palestine have veered into accusations of hate speech, with students on both sides saying they feel unsupported, or even unsafe walking around college campuses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Steve Wozniak released from Mexico City hospital after suffering a stroke
Steve Wozniak released from Mexico City hospital after suffering a stroke
To adjust for inflation, IRS changes 2024 income tax brackets, standard deductions
To adjust for inflation, IRS changes 2024 income tax brackets, standard deductions
U.S. Congress to be shown 'highly graphic' video of Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas
U.S. Congress to be shown 'highly graphic' video of Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Father of Parkland shooting victim sues U.S. over gun laws
Father of Parkland shooting victim sues U.S. over gun laws
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement