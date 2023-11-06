Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 6, 2023 / 9:47 AM

Blinken visits Turkey in effort to keep Israel-Hamas war from spreading

By Clyde Hughes
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey on Monday. Photo by Necati Savas/EPA-EFE
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey on Monday. Photo by Necati Savas/EPA-EFE

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Turkey on Monday in his continued campaign to keep the Israel-Gaza conflict from spreading to a regional battle.

Blinken touched down in Turkey Sunday night ahead of meetings with Turkish leaders at what he called a "consequential time for stability and security in the region."

Advertisement

"I will meet with government leaders as we seek to prevent the spread of conflict in Gaza and find ways to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance," he said.

The State Department said that Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and both sides agreed on "the critical importance of protecting civilians and ensuring humanitarian assistance reaches civilians in Gaza" while also emphasizing the importance of U.S.-Turkish relations.

Related

The pair met for about two and half hours, according to Turkey's Anadolu Agency.

The Youth Union of Turkey, angered by the United States' support of Israel, protested Blinken's visit outside the Turkish Foreign Ministry building, waving Palestinian and Turkish flags.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not meet with Blinken, as officials said he was visiting family in his hometown of Rize.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Erdogan condemned Israel's continued bombardment of Gaza and suspended talks it had planned with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Turkish nongovernmental organization Humanitarian Relief Foundation staged a protest outside the southern Incirlik Air Base, where U.S. troops are located, on Sunday. Protesters were met with water cannons and police in riot gear when they tried to storm the air base.

Before arriving in Turkey, Blinken made an unannounced trip to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Sunday to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other Palestinian leaders.

Blinken spoke with Abbas about the efforts to reduce civilian casualties, get more humanitarian aid into the area, and "efforts to restore calm and stability in the West Bank, including the need to stop extremist violence against Palestinians and hold those accountable responsible," according to a State Department meeting readout.

Latest Headlines

Google begins trial in antitrust lawsuit brought by 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Google begins trial in antitrust lawsuit brought by 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Google faces its second antitrust trial in as many months in a case that pits the Google Play Store against a challenge by "Fortnite" developer Epic Games, which sued to gain open access to apps and in-app purchases.
Donald Trump to testify in his $250 million civil fraud trial in New York
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump to testify in his $250 million civil fraud trial in New York
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will testify in the penalty phase of his $250 million civil fraud trial in New York Monday weeks after he was found guilty of inflating the value of his real estate properties.
Tyson recalls children's chicken bites
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Tyson recalls children's chicken bites
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods has announced a voluntary recall of about 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets marketed toward children after some consumers reported finding flecks of metal in their dinosaur-shaped chicken bites.
In 'Grok,' Musk releases AI challenger
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
In 'Grok,' Musk releases AI challenger
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A new competitor is emerging in the rapidly changing artificial intelligence virtual landscape, and it is challenging companies such as OpenAI, Inflection, Anthropic, and Google's AI platform called Bard.
Police: Calif. officer involved in controversial shooting sent racist texts
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Police: Calif. officer involved in controversial shooting sent racist texts
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A San Jose, Calif., police officer involved in a controversial shooting last year resigned when the department uncovered 10 pages of racist texts he sent, Police Chief Anthony Mata said Friday.
Polls show Biden trailing Trump in battlegrounds one year before 2024 election
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Polls show Biden trailing Trump in battlegrounds one year before 2024 election
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- One year before the 2024 election, polls show President Joe Biden trailing Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in five of six battleground states as voters expressed more trust in the GOP to deal with pressing issues.
Astronaut Ken Mattingly, who flew to the moon on Apollo 16, is dead at 87
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Astronaut Ken Mattingly, who flew to the moon on Apollo 16, is dead at 87
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Thomas K. Mattingly, the U.S. astronaut who circled the moon as command module pilot on NASA's Apollo 16 mission, is dead at age 87, the space agency announced Thursday.
GOP candidates take to stage at Florida Freedom Summit
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
GOP candidates take to stage at Florida Freedom Summit
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Republican presidential hopefuls took to a Central Florida stage Saturday to appeal to voters and set themselves apart from the competition -- namely frontrunner former President Donald Trump.
Stanford University investigates spate of hate crimes
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Stanford University investigates spate of hate crimes
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Stanford University police are investigating a spate of hate crimes since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, including a hit-and-run involving a Muslim student on Friday, public safety officials said.
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois assault weapons ban
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois assault weapons ban
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court in Illinois upheld a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, saying "even the most important personal freedoms have their limits."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Calif. officer involved in controversial shooting sent racist texts
Police: Calif. officer involved in controversial shooting sent racist texts
Zelensky calls for more U.S. aid, challenges Trump to 'end war'
Zelensky calls for more U.S. aid, challenges Trump to 'end war'
IDF says it captured Hamas compound, announces 4-hour pause to allow evacuations
IDF says it captured Hamas compound, announces 4-hour pause to allow evacuations
In 'Grok,' Musk releases AI challenger
In 'Grok,' Musk releases AI challenger
Saudi Arabia condemns remarks from Israeli politician calls nuking Gaza an option
Saudi Arabia condemns remarks from Israeli politician calls nuking Gaza an option
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement