IDF encircles Gaza City; Palestinian Health Ministry reports 9,257 killed

1 of 3 | Israel said Friday the IDF had encircled Gaza City as Gaza's Hamas-controlled health ministry urgently appealed for fuel for hospitals and reported 9,257 people have been killed by Israeli attacks so far. Pictured is an Israeli bombing attack on an area inside the Gaza Strip as seen from a position inside southern Israel on October 31, 2023. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Israeli forces encircled Gaza City Friday as the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health said 9,257 people have been killed by Israeli attacks so far, including 3,826 children, as hospitals run out of fuel amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza. At a Friday press conference, Gaza's health ministry described horrific conditions for civilians there as it urgently appealed for fuel to keep hospitals running on the 28th day of the Israeli bombardment. Advertisement

The Israeli attack is in response to a surprise attack from Gaza by Hamas Oct. 7 that killed approximately 1,100 civilians and more than 300 soldiers in Israel as more than 200 hostages were taken into Gaza by Hamas.

The Gaza health ministry said Friday main electrical generators in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the Indonesian Hospital have stopped due to lack of fuel. Secondary generators are operating to keep emergency services working while electricity has been cut in the rest of the hospital departments.

"We appeal to all international institutions to intervene urgently to supply the Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the Indonesian Hospital with fuel before an imminent disaster occurs," the Gaza Ministry of Health said in a Facebook statement.

The ministry said Israel has deliberately targeted hospitals and other medical facilities.

"The Israeli occupation deliberately targeted 102 health institutions and put 16 hospitals and 32 primary care centers out of service as a result of the targeting or failure to bring in fuel," the Gaza health ministry said.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said in a statement that Israeli troops have surrounded Gaza in the northern part of the strip from several directions.

He said fuel would be allowed into Gaza through the Egyptian Rafah crossing if Israel determines that hospitals have run out of fuel.

In a separate statement the IDF said its forces worked with the Israeli Securities Authority and eliminated a Hamas battalion commander during overnight operations.

"Mustafa Dalul directed combat against IDF forces and held key positions in Hamas' Gaza City Brigade," it said. "Our ground, aerial and naval forces continue to operate to eliminate Hamas' chain of command and terrorist capabilities."

The IDF also said Friday its troops have uncovered tunnel shafts used by Hamas, rigged them with explosives and "neutralized Hamas's terrorist tunnels during special operations inside Gaza."

Gaza's health ministry called on Turkey to "intervene urgently to protect the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, supply it with fuel, and save 10,000 cancer patients."

The ministry thanked Egypt for allowing "the exit of dozens of wounded and their companions during the last three days."

The ministry said at the Friday press conference that "Israeli violations against the health system led to the death of 136 health personnel and the destruction of 25 ambulances."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders Friday to push for a humantitarian pause in the fighting to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to the State Department Blinken is urging Israel to "defend itself against terrorism consistent with international humanitarian law."