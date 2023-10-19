Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2023 / 3:48 PM

State Department issues 'worldwide caution' for Americans traveling abroad

By Doug Cunningham
A smoke plume erupts during Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern region of the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Global tensions like it has spurred the U.S. State Department on Thursday to declare a "worldwide caution" warning for U.S. citizens traveling abroad. Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI
A smoke plume erupts during Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern region of the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Global tensions like it has spurred the U.S. State Department on Thursday to declare a "worldwide caution" warning for U.S. citizens traveling abroad. Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday issued a "worldwide caution," warning U.S. citizens to exercise increased awareness overseas because of the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests.

Germany and Norway also have issued travel warnings. Ukraine remains under a do-not-travel warning for Americans because of its war with invading Russia.

Advertisement

Norway's Foreign Ministry is advising against all travel to Lebanon, while Germany has said German citizens should leave Lebanon now due to the Israel-Gaza war.

The State Department also issued Americans a "Do Not Travel" warning for Lebanon due to "the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezballah or other armed militant factions."

Read More

On Tuesday the voluntary, temporary departure of family members of U.S. government personnel was authorized in Lebanon as it warned the Lebanese government cannot guarantee the protection of U.S. citizens against "sudden out breaks of violence."

Nine days ago the State Department also urged Americans to reconsider travel to Israel and the West Bank due to "terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists" plotting possible attacks against Israel.

Advertisement

The State Department Israel-Gaza travel warning was updated five days ago authorizing departure of family members of U.S. government personnel on a case-by-case basis from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and the U.S. Branch Office in Tel Aviv, due to the "unpredictable security situation" in Israel.

The State Department suggests Americans enroll in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, a free service that registers their trip with the nearest U.S. Embassy.

Benefits of the STEP include receiving important information from the U.S. Embassy about conditions in destination countries, making it easier for the Embassy to contact traveling Americans during emergencies and helping family and friends get in touch in emergencies.

Latest Headlines

State Department official resigns over U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
State Department official resigns over U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A State Department official has resigned over what he says is the Biden administration's decision to keep sending arms to Israel even as it imposes a siege on Gaza that violates international law according to the U.N.
Jim Jordan changes mind, will call for third House speaker vote
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jim Jordan changes mind, will call for third House speaker vote
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Jordan decided Thursday to bring his bid for House speaker to a third floor vote, after earlier saying he wouldn't.
N.Y. attorney general files suit against Genesis, Gemini, Digital Currency Group
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.Y. attorney general files suit against Genesis, Gemini, Digital Currency Group
New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Gemini Trust, Genesis Global Capital and Digital Currency Group over allegations of fraud that affected 230,000 investors with more than $1 billion in reported losses.
Justice Department reaches $107 million settlement over redlining lending practices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department reaches $107 million settlement over redlining lending practices
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department Thursday said Thursday it has reached a more than $107 million redlining settlement for communities of color nationwide. Redlining is racist mortgage lending discrimination.
Global uncertainties hamper U.S. efforts to cut inflation to 2%, Fed's Jerome Powell says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Global uncertainties hamper U.S. efforts to cut inflation to 2%, Fed's Jerome Powell says
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver remarks in New York Thursday as part of a closely watched forum that may provide clues about the Central Bank's next move on interest rates amid high inflation.
St. Louis Zoo elephant Rani dies after dog spooks herd
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
St. Louis Zoo elephant Rani dies after dog spooks herd
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Rani, a 27-year-old Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo, died shortly after a small dog ran near the elephant barn, zoo officials said.
1 Marine in custody after another dies in Camp Lejeune shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1 Marine in custody after another dies in Camp Lejeune shooting
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities are holding one Marine in custody in connection with the shooting death of another Marine at North Carolina's Camp Lejeune on Wednesday.
Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- One of Donald Trump's former attorneys, Sidney Powell, reached a plea agreement Thursday with Fulton County, Ga., prosecutors.
Ford: 150 more workers laid off at Sterling Axle plant due to UAW strike
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ford: 150 more workers laid off at Sterling Axle plant due to UAW strike
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Company laid off 150 workers at its Sterling Axle plant beginning Wednesday. Ford said that brings total layoffs at the plant to 418 and they were the result of the UAW strike, according to Ford.
HUD to fund $100M clean energy renovations for 1,500 low-income homes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
HUD to fund $100M clean energy renovations for 1,500 low-income homes
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday it will provide more than $100 million for clean-energy renovations to 1,500 homes in low-income and tribal communities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation
Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
Ex-social media influencer sentenced for 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign ruse
Ex-social media influencer sentenced for 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign ruse
U.S. seizes websites used by North Korean IT workers, issues updated warning
U.S. seizes websites used by North Korean IT workers, issues updated warning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement