State Department issues 'worldwide caution' for Americans traveling abroad

A smoke plume erupts during Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern region of the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Global tensions like it has spurred the U.S. State Department on Thursday to declare a "worldwide caution" warning for U.S. citizens traveling abroad.

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday issued a "worldwide caution," warning U.S. citizens to exercise increased awareness overseas because of the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests. Germany and Norway also have issued travel warnings. Ukraine remains under a do-not-travel warning for Americans because of its war with invading Russia. Advertisement

Norway's Foreign Ministry is advising against all travel to Lebanon, while Germany has said German citizens should leave Lebanon now due to the Israel-Gaza war.

The State Department also issued Americans a "Do Not Travel" warning for Lebanon due to "the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezballah or other armed militant factions."

On Tuesday the voluntary, temporary departure of family members of U.S. government personnel was authorized in Lebanon as it warned the Lebanese government cannot guarantee the protection of U.S. citizens against "sudden out breaks of violence."

Nine days ago the State Department also urged Americans to reconsider travel to Israel and the West Bank due to "terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists" plotting possible attacks against Israel.

The State Department Israel-Gaza travel warning was updated five days ago authorizing departure of family members of U.S. government personnel on a case-by-case basis from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and the U.S. Branch Office in Tel Aviv, due to the "unpredictable security situation" in Israel.

The State Department suggests Americans enroll in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, a free service that registers their trip with the nearest U.S. Embassy.

Benefits of the STEP include receiving important information from the U.S. Embassy about conditions in destination countries, making it easier for the Embassy to contact traveling Americans during emergencies and helping family and friends get in touch in emergencies.