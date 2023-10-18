Michigan governor's summer home revealed to have been almost breached in August

According to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's chief of staff, a man attempted to breach the governor's summer home in August. File Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A person attempted to breach Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's summer home in August, her chief of staff said this week. It occurred just months after five men were convicted of attempting to kidnap Whitmer from her summer home. Advertisement

According to Whitmer Chief of Staff Joanne Huls on Tuesday, a man used a restricted area to try to break in Aug. 26.

"This individual's actions are taken extremely seriously given the recent plot to kidnap and kill her and ongoing threats to governors in other states," Hulls said in a statement. "The governor is grateful for the Michigan State Police's vigilance and quick response during the incident, and we are in touch with the proper authorities as the investigation happens."

According to ABC News, citing a source briefed on the investigation, a man climbed a cliff at the governor's summer house Aug. 26 and told Whitmer's state police detail he was trying to get photos of a bridge close to Whitmer's house. But police learned he was trying to get video or recordings of conversations on the governor's porch instead.

The man was detained but not arrested. Because Whitmer's home is on an island, the intruder was put on a ferry and returned to Michigan's mainland.

Earlier in September, juries convicted five people and acquitted five others in a plot to kidnap Whitmer. Four defendants accepted plea deals in that case.